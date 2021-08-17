Digital claims, evolving risk: fighting fraud through innovation





Fraud prevention technology has evolved significantly, but are insurers adopting new technology on the scale needed to minimize losses?

The non-life insurance industry is undergoing digital transformation at an unprecedented pace. Faced with the pandemic turmoil, insurers have been forced to accelerate automation initiatives, especially in terms of claiming. Insurers are now investing in AI, big data, and robotic processing automation to streamline operations.

As customer expectations grow, faster payments are more essential than ever. However, according to the Insurance Information Institute, insurers are tracking faster claims than ever before, which could leave their businesses vulnerable to fraud with $ 30 billion a year. According to Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, criminals are adopting high-tech tactics and two-thirds of insurers believe fraud is on the rise. Fraud prevention technology has evolved significantly, but are insurers adopting new technology on the scale needed to minimize losses?

Fraud detection in digitally lost images

The increase in remote billing inspections has been one of the biggest changes in the past year, driven by the need after home orders have spread nationwide. In the event of high concern about COVID-19 infection, non-contact claim processing kept coordinators and policyholders safe. However, with fewer on-site visits to investigate the damage, scammers saw the opportunity to gain new normal benefits.

Insurers rely on customer photos for virtual inspections, so claimants are less likely to be detected if processed by another carrier and can easily send photos from previous losses. .. Digitally savvy scammers can use the editing app to turn a photo into a doctor or send a photo of property damage found online.

This is where advanced fraud prevention technology with digital forensics is very important. Imagine the insured submitting a photo of an asphalt single roof damaged by hail. Photo-based estimates estimate losses in excess of $ 5,000. However, image forensics technology has discovered that photographs have come from the Internet.

A recent Verisk analysis of 768,000 images from a single carrier found 1,967 duplicates, including one photo that was used 44 times. No duplicates were detected without fraud prevention technology in place. The impact was $ 5.3 million in compensation paid over 1,475 claims.

High-tech image analysis can analyze image metadata to determine if the date and location of a photo corresponds to a loss. Image forensics can also reveal if a photo has been manipulated. As photo-based quotes become the norm, this technology is important to prevent fraudulent payments.

Fake ID, actual cost

As more insurance processes are digitized, another scam is occurring. It’s a synthetic ID. In this scheme, which is common in the banking sector, fraudsters can use one social security number, another phone number, and one-third of the address to form a new ID. In 2020, one synthetic identity fraud ring won over $ 1 million in loans and credits.McKinsey currently estimates that synthetic identity fraud is the fastest growing financial crime in the United States.

After establishing the credit history of these fake people, criminals are turning to insurance companies to get more unfair profits. The synthetic ID will be applied to the policy and you will later submit a false allegation. Synthetic IDs are notorious for being difficult to detect because each data point checks out. Fortunately, carriers can flag synthetic identities in the industry’s only full billing database, providing detailed analysis of diverse datasets to detect these fake identities in billing. A ready solution will be available soon.

Prevention of fraud by healthcare providers

Healthcare provider fraud, waste, and abuse are one of the most common and costly types of billing fraud. Like synthetic IDs, these scams are difficult for insurers. This is because suspicious claims are often hidden in long treatment plans that include complex medical costs and numerous diagnostic codes. Fraudulent / abusive claims only increase the overall rise in treatment costs. According to the institute, injury claim costs are above inflation.

Insurers have historically taken a responsive approach to the fraud of paying healthcare providers first, and then sought to recover fraudulent losses through investigations. However, that strategy requires a lot of time and resources, and frankly, it misses most of the fraudulent billing costs. This is where predictive analytics makes a difference. A proactive analytical solution is now available to detect suspicious medical costs before payments are made.

For example, if an insurance company receives medical expenses, the analysis system can detect whether the treatment code corresponds to the service provided. The technology under development also benchmarks the provider’s billing history against peers and assigns risk scores based on past behavior. If the score is high, the insurer can further evaluate the claim based on system insights and avoid paying high or false claims.

Respond to evolving risks

It is important to consider the vulnerabilities that these automated processes can create as insurers ride the wave of digital transformation and enable a fast, frictionless billing process. Relying on traditional fraud checking and intuition is not enough to prevent fraud from penetrating the digital claims environment.

By making advanced fraud detection technology an important part of digital initiatives, insurers can ensure strong perimeter defenses to protect themselves from evolving fraud schemes.

Rich Della Rocca is President of Claims at Verisk and oversees an integrated suite of products and services that help improve billing, valuation, and fraud detection around the world. Rich also leads Berisk Business Xactware, a provider of real estate claims quote solutions.

