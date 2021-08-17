What we (we think) know about Apple’s new smartphone





It’s been a few weeks since September. In short, the NFL, Pumpkin Spice, and the new semester are back.

It also usually marks the debut of the new iPhone.

Traditionally, Apple hosts an event every September, during which time it reveals details about the next iPhone and launches it a few days later.

Last year, the COVID pandemic forced Apple to shift its iPhone 12 launch strategy. The tech giant has postponed the announcement to October and launched the iPhone 12 on October 23. Apple also released the iPhone 12 Mini in November.

When can you expect the next iPhone? Is it called the iPhone 13? What features does it have? This is what we know (or think we know) so far.

According to analysts, iPhone 13 will be available in September

In a note on Tuesday, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives predicts that Apple will launch the iPhone 13 in the third week of September.

Citing a check in the Asian supply chain, Ives said the next iPhone will make up 35% to 45% of all iPhone builds in the region.

“This positive outlook gives us more confidence that the 2021 launch is’normal’,” said Ives.

Is the maximum storage capacity of iPhone 13 1TB?

Ives also predicts that the iPhone 13 will offer a significant storage upgrade, reaching a new up to 1 terabyte. The model with the most storage capacity is the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro.

According to Ives, all iPhone 13 models are likely to support Lidar, a remote sensing technology that enhances the augmented reality capabilities of smartphones.

Better chip, and portrait mode for video

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who has been connected to Apple for many years, expects a great chip to speed up the iPhone and Cinematic Video, which is basically a portrait mode version of the video.

Larger iPhone battery?

The next iPhone may bring a big bump to battery life. ZDNet reports that the next iPhone will support significantly larger batteries. This means that you may spend less time charging your smartphone.

