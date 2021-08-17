Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 new weapons and how to unlock them





Call of Duty: Similar to Warzone’s new season update, when some guns top other guns, the weapon meta will change.

In addition to a new battle pass with lots of rewards, including the gorgeous Samurai-style cosmetics of the operator fox, Warzone has some upcoming changes to new guns and meta.

The meta changes haven’t been fully implemented yet, but some players have reported experiencing loadout gun changes.

Official changes to Meta are likely to be made in Raven Software’s tuning patch after the Season 5 update, but recognize the weapons that need to be prepared and started investing in-game prior to the change. It is useful to keep it.

Warzone Season 5 new gun

Season 5 of Warzone brings two new guns available at launch, the EM2 assault rifle and the TEC-9 submachine gun (SMG).

Both guns are available at launch, so players who want to try them can simply advance their Battle Pass to the appropriate level to unlock their weapons for free.

The new update also introduces new handguns and melee weapons. These are only available by completing the unlock challenge or purchasing a blueprint.

Below is a breakdown of each of the new Season 5 guns.

EM2: Assault rifle

Fully automatic assault rifle. A heavy British rifle with a fair kick and built-in low zoom optics. Due to its slow rate of fire and heavy damage, the EM2 is a surefire choice for experienced shooters. EM2 can be unlocked in Tier 15 Black Ops Cold War and Warzone of the Season 5 Battle Pass.

TEC-9: Submachine gun

Semi-automatic submachine gun. Improved accuracy from long distances with less recoil and slower rate of fire. Good damage output in the medium range. The TEC-9 can be unlocked in the Season 5 Battle Pass Tier 31 Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The game developer said in a patch note: “The TEC-9 is a unique weapon in that it has two muzzles that change the type of fire. When properly equipped, the TEC-9 allows for aggressive hipfire play. It ’s very effective. ”

Wand: Proximity

A deadly wand that “meets fashion and function”. The wand is adorned with a sterling silver lion’s head, which makes it easy to grip and deadly to swing around. Get through the unlock challenge or store blueprint.

Marshall: Handgun

Break action pistol. A hand-loaded dual pistol fires a 12-gauge shell. Excellent damage at close range. Get through the unlock challenge or store blueprint.Read more Related articles Read more Related articles

