Outriders developers don’t even know how many copies of the game have sold





Outriders developer People Can Fly says he hasn’t received a royalties from Square Enix yet and doesn’t even know how many copies of the game have been sold.

Developers were expected to receive first-quarter royalties for the game on August 16, 45 days after its release. In an investor’s note issued Tuesday, People Can Fly hasn’t been paid yet, and the game is “in the case of Square Enix, it’s not a break-even point” (thanks, EurogamerPL).

According to machine translation, executive Sebastian Wozichechovsky said, “There is no outrider sales.” “We estimated it to be 2 to 3 million units, which we assumed was a result of ensuring the profitability of this project. The lack of payment by the publisher is probably not, according to Square Enix. Means. “

Wojciechowski theorized that the cause could be related to how Square Enix handles the sales policy, or the first day release of Outriders on the Xbox Game Pass, which affects sales. However, the general consensus seems to be that People Can Fly is relatively bleak about how successful the game is.

“Working with publishers has many advantages, but it also has drawbacks,” continued Wojciechowski. “One of them is that People Can Fly has little impact on sales activities and is incomplete or, as in this case, lacks data from publishers in this regard.” Executives. Concludes that the exclusion of most of Outriders’ sales loops is “one of the reasons” the studio is trying to publish future games at its own expense.

This does not mean that People Can Fly may not receive royalties in the future. Wojciechowski says the developers want to receive their first royalties this year, “despite this disappointing information.”

Square Enix is ​​rushing to maintain overall sales, but publishers have revealed that Outriders had 3.5 million unique players when it was released in April. Morgan gave it a score of 63 when he reviewed it, calling it an “inconsistent predator shooter” and couldn’t find a foot.

I asked Square Enix to comment, but I’ll update it if I get a reply.

