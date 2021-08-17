Scufs Instinct is more pop, but less featured than the Xbox Elite Series 2.





Scuf has announced two expensive controllers, the $ 170 Instinct and the $ 200 Instinct Pro. They are made for the Xbox and are therefore fitted and finished like Microsoft’s official controllers. That’s because it’s literally the same dimensions as the new Xbox wireless controller that comes with the Series X and S consoles.

The similarities extend to the mainboard, and Scuf said The Verge is actually the same as Microsoft. This means that Scufs’ new controller will use Microsoft’s dynamic latency input protocol to nip bugs and get all firmware updates and improvements as the official Xbox controller. These are the first third-party wireless controllers designed to work seamlessly with the Xbox Series S and X consoles. In addition, it works via Xbox One, a PC with an Xbox USB wireless adapter, or Bluetooth with iOS, Android, and other platforms that support gamepads.

Instinct series controllers are far from a copy of the default wireless controller in terms of functionality, and in some cases reflect or exceed what is available on the $ 180 Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. The Instinct Pro has a switch under each trigger that, when activated, can significantly reduce travel distance (up to about 0.2mm), making it feel like a mouse click. There’s also a rubber grip on the back of the Instinct Pro that offers far more grabs than the average controller.

Below each rear trigger is a switch that allows you to switch between full travel and approximately 0.2mm travel. Image: Scuf

These features make up a $ 30 price difference between Instinct models. Everything else is the same, with replaceable faceplates, thumbsticks (and anti-friction rings around them), and D-pads to give the controller a custom feel and look. Each controller has one faceplate (replacement starts at $ 24.99 and rises depending on the design), four thumbsticks (two regular concave sticks that match the Instinct model’s color palette, and one spine). Comes with a tall black dome stick and one short dome stick). ), And a hybrid 8-way D-pad that looks a lot like the one on Microsoft’s latest controllers. The cross key can be exchanged for a cross option for $ 9.99. Additional thumbsticks are available for $ 9.99 for 2 packs and $ 14.99 for 4 packs. The Instinct series controllers come with a 6.5-foot USB-A-USB-C cable for wired playback, and the site sells a 12-foot cable for $ 19.99.

You can buy all of these accessories on the Scufs site or customize your Instinct controller to your liking. If you need a lighter controller, you can also remove the grip’s vibrating motor for $ 3.99 (but leave the Impulse trigger-specific motor in place). Reduces 20% of weight. It’s a bit understated to say that Scuf has built an ecosystem of accessories around the Instinct controller.

Some of the Scufs faceplate options. Image: Scuf

In addition to fine-tuning the look and feel of Instinct’s analog sticks, some features are customizable. Both controllers have four non-removable paddle buttons on the back that can be programmed to perform the same function as almost any button (except the Xbox button, share, or back trigger). This saves time and frustration. Content that uses the game’s default controller scheme. Instinct supports up to 3 saved profiles and toggles the profile with a back button that changes the color of the front LED between blue, red and green.

At the bottom of the Instinct series is a mute button that only works when a headset is connected. In particular, the mute button works at the hardware level, so it works with wired headphones, even when used with Xbox, PC, or other headphones. Platforms like iOS and Android. Finally, the Instinct controller has a magnetic battery hatch that supports regular AA batteries, rechargeable batteries, and Xbox Play & Charge kits created for Series X and S controllers.

The look and feel isn’t too far from Microsoft’s own Xbox controller. In fact, this is the same dimension. Image: Scuf

I like the ability to tweak the look and rear paddle, but the $ 180 (and in some cases cheaper) Xbox Elite Series 2 has almost the same highlights and some unique features as the $ 200 Instinct Pro. Cannot be ignored that it provides. What is terribly missing here. Elite Series 2 includes adjustable analog stick tension, a rechargeable battery (although this may be considered a defect), and a hard case, making it a little easier to guarantee high costs. Become. However, if you want a more flashy look, we recommend choosing the Scufs Instinct series of controllers.

