



Fortnite update 3.26 has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is as follows:

Updated version 17.40 has been released. If you have a PS4 version of the game, the patch number will be recognized as update 3.26. If you are playing the PS5 version of the game, the update patch number is 01.000.037.

Fortnite Update 3.26 Patch Note (17.40)

The official patch notes haven’t been released yet, but there are some new content released for the game.

One of the new additions to Fortnite this week is a playable version of Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman will be available for purchase on August 19, 2021, as announced on the official website by Epic Games. It also comes with items such as Armored Variants, Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena’s Battle Ax, and a special loading screen.

Coral Castle has also been removed from the map. That area of ​​the map looks different than what it looked like before.

Anyway, I’ll update this post when the official patch notes are published. Fortnite has been released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.

Update: Epic Games has uploaded a complete patch note from its official website. Details can be found below.

Fortnite Creative: Halloween Callout

A festival in another world!

We are looking for a welcome hub that captures the most horrifying lunar spirit (and spirit) of the calendar. Also, keep an eye out for the creepiest Halloween Island submissions. Choose from your favorite Halloween-themed props and look for more content in future updates.

Important: Be sure to read the featured hub design guidelines before submitting your submission.

Halloween candy consumables

Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a snack. We will deliver new candy consumables that bring various effects. No treats, no tricks!

Halloween Candy Candy Corn: Gradually restores 10 HP. Hop Drop: Restores 5 HP and provides a low gravity effect. Jelly Beans: Restores 10 shields. Peppermint: Restores 5 HP and provides speed buffs. Thermal toffee: Restores 5 HP and provides thermal vision.campfire

Candy is great, but it’s better to be with friends around the campfire! Now that autumn is approaching, let’s stay warm in our new campfire! With many new customizable options (and prop-based placement), you can decide if players need to flock together for warmth or dance freely around the fire.

For more information on campfires, see the Device Updates section below and the Fortnite Creative Documentation website.

PREFAB & GALLERY UPDATES Invasion Purple Birch Trees has been added to the Invasion Nature Gallery. Fixed an issue where the Small Pool in the PREFAB & GALLERY FIXES Invasion Prop Gallery would drop the wrong resource material. Fixed an issue where the wooden floor of the Invasion Graffiti Gallery would drop incorrect resource material. Fixed a player clash with Flower Hedge in Princess Castle Foliage Gallery. Fixed an issue where some Invasion Nature Gallery assets were not highlighted correctly when selected with the Phone tool. Fixed an issue with highly radioactive neon props from the Ring Gallery. Gameplay Updates Slurp Mushroom has been added to the Consumables Gallery. Inflate-A-Bull has been added to the Consumables Gallery. Plasma Cannon has been added to the Weapon Gallery. Added Alien Nanites to the Weapon Gallery. It should be in the Consumables Gallery and will be moved there in a future release. Gameplay Fixes Fixed an issue where players from different teams could enter a team’s vehicle. Fixed an issue with the Mutator Zone that prevented the Railgun from doing damage. Fixed an issue where the flashlight would cast a solid black shadow. Fixed an issue where the vehicle radio did not work properly. Fixed an issue where vehicles would not damage each other correctly. Fixed an issue where holograms would collide. Fixed an issue where Rift-To-Go would be placed in the wrong priority slot. Device Updates Campfire devices have been added. This replacement for the old Cozy Campfire comes with many improvements and customization options. The new Campfire is a prop-based device, not a trap-based device like the old Cozy Campfire. The old Cosy Campfire has retired from the Device Gallery, but will continue to spawn on the islands where they are located. This device has the following options: Start Lit: Yes, No (Default: No) – Determines the state of the campfire at the start of the game. Can be lit: Yes, No (Default: Yes) – Determines if the player can ignite the campfire by interacting with the campfire. Lighting time: 0.5 seconds, 1 second, 1.5 seconds, 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 4 seconds, 5 seconds, 7.5 seconds, 10 seconds (default: 1 second) – The length of interaction required to light the fire To decide. Fire Extinguishable: Yes, No (Default: Yes) – Determines if the player can operate the campfire to extinguish the fire. Time to extinguish: 0.5 seconds, 1 second, 1.5 seconds, 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 4 seconds, 5 seconds, 7.5 seconds, 10 seconds (default: 1 second) – Length of interaction required to extinguish the fire To decide. Heel zone size: 50%, default, 150%, 200%, 300% (default: default) Health per tick: 0.5, 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 30, 50, 75, 100 (Default: 2) – Determines how much health is restored per second to players in the Heal Zone. Enabled during the phase. Use Wood: Yes, No (Default: No) – Determine if you need wood to maintain lighting on your campfire. If the campfire is off and the wood is gone, interacting with the device consumes maximum wood capacity from the inventory of the interacting player. Wood consumption per tick: 0.1, 0.2, 0.25, 0.5, 1, 5 (default: 1) – Determines the amount of wood consumed per second by the campfire during lighting. Maximum Wood Capacity: 10, 20, 30, 60, 90, 120, 150, 180, 210 (Default: 30) – Determines the maximum amount of wood that can be added to a campfire. Starting Wood: 10, 20, 30, 60, 90, 120, 150, 180, 210 (default: 30) – Determines the amount of wood in the campfire at the start of the game. Wood triggers to add: 5, 10, 20, 30, 60, 90, 120, 150, 180, 210 (default: 10) –[受信時に木材を追加]Determines the amount of wood added to the campfire when the trigger is triggered. Interacting Teams Interacting Team Options These two values ​​determine which teams can interact with Campfire. Affected Teams Affected Team Options These two values ​​determine which teams can recover on a campfire. Interacting Classes Affected Classes These values ​​determine which classes interact with the campfire and can be repaired by the campfire. Lights on reception: No channel, 1-250 (default: No channel) – Lights a fire when a signal is received from the selected channel. Fire extinguishing on reception: No channel, 1-250 (default: No channel) – Extinguishes when a signal is received from the selected channel. Add wood on reception: no channel, 1-250 (default: no channel) – when receiving a signal from the selected channel[追加する木材]Adds the amount of wood specified by the trigger. On On Send: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – When the fire is on, a signal is sent to the selected channel. Fire Extinguishing Send On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – Sends a signal to the selected channel when the fire is extinguished. Send When Entering Area On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – When a player enters the campfire healing zone, it sends a signal to the selected channel. When leaving Area Send On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – When the player leaves the campfire healing zone, it sends a signal to the selected channel. Campfire Pulse Send On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – Sends a signal to the selected channel for each healing tick while lit. On Player Pulse Transmission On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – Sends a signal to the selected channel of each affected player (with that player as the instigator) on all lit healing ticks. To do. Added new options for speaker devices. New options allow you to play the sound only to a specific player or at the player’s location. We’ve also added some new creepy sounds to our device. Hearable: Everyone, Inciters Only, Non-Inciters Only (Default: Everyone) – Determines who can hear the sound played on the device. Play At Location: Device, Instigator (Default: Device) – Determines whether the sound from this device will be played from the device itself or from the registered instigator’s location. Register player on receive: No channel, 1-250 (default: No channel) – Register the player as a device instigator. Unregister player on receive: No channel, 1-250 (default: No channel) – Removes the player as an instigator from the device. Added new values ​​and options to tracker devices. Statistics to Track: Score Targets: Various Value Intervals up to 10,000 New options have been added to AirVent devices. Enable SFX: Enabled, Disabled (Default: Enabled) – Determines whether to play sound effects from the device regardless of visibility. Enable VFX: Enabled, Disabled (Default: Enabled) – Determines whether to display VFX on the device regardless of visibility. Added new options to color change tile devices. New tile style – Allows access to the disco floor. Appearance: Concrete, disco (default: concrete). Added new options to range targets. Enabled on receive: No channel, 1-250 (Default: No channel) Disabled on receive: No channel, 1-250 (Default: No channel) On on send: No channel, 1-250 (Default: No channel) Radio device Added some new spooky theme tracks to. Race Manager has received a UI update that improves readability and better supports team-specific racing paths. Device Fix Fixed an issue that eliminated the player who was standing when the barrier was activated. Fixed an issue that prevented players from building across barriers. Fixed an issue with UFO spawner visibility settings. Fixed an issue with the physics of BallSpawner devices. The Apply To setting now works correctly on visual effects power-up devices. Fixed an issue with creature spawners that would stop spawning after a period of time. Fixed an issue where cubefields wouldn’t work when first spawned. Sword in the Stone’vanish’FX is now only played during gameplay, not in create mode. Sword in the Stone no longer places unwanted swords as soon as it is selected from the quick bar.

There is a Battle Royale patch note from the official website.

Chaos of Coral Castle

After the crater was left in place of Slurpy Swamp, Mothership moved to the next victim, Coral Castle. Similar to the abducted Slurpy Swamp, head to Coral Castle, fight with a mothership low-gravity tractor beam, and jump from the uprooted part of the POI to another.

The aliens have calculated that Coral Castle will take the same amount of time as the Slurpy Swamp to kidnap, so come back during the week to see how things have changed.

Major Bug Fixes Fixed a priority item slot issue where double item slot items such as the Chag Cannon would move to the wrong slot when a player picked up a new item. Fixed an issue where cosmic chests would not open if a player left the team during a match. Fixed an issue that was causing the prop disguise service from the vendor to be disabled. These are now MISC re-enabled. Please note that Sneak Week Wild Week and Burst Pulse Rifle are not included in competing playlists.

-This article was updated on August 17, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://attackofthefanboy.com/guides/fortnite-update-3-26-patch-notes-17-40/

