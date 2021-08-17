How Facebook and Twitter are dealing with the Taliban takeover





Rahmat Gul / AP

Taliban fighters are guarding in front of Kabul Airport after defeating the western support government of Afghanistan.

New Delhi CNN Business —

Two days after Kabul fell into the Taliban, social media giants are looking for ways to deal with the takeover of Afghanistan by militants.

On Tuesday, Facebook (FB) said it would repeatedly praise, support, or ban accounts representing the Taliban from platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram, and would remove accounts maintained by or for the Taliban.

The Taliban are licensed as terrorist organizations under US law and we have banned them from our services under the policies of dangerous organizations, a company spokesman said.

Facebook has designated dangerous organizations in three layers, the first of which is subject to the broadest enforcement. Tier 1 entities include terrorist organizations, hatred organizations, and criminal organizations.

The Taliban have been banned from Facebook’s platform for years, but the company didn’t reveal exactly when the restrictions were imposed.

The company said it has a dedicated team of Afghan experts. They are native speakers of Dari and Pashto and have knowledge of the local situation in which they are tasked with identifying new issues.

According to Facebook, no matter who is in power, we will take appropriate action against accounts and content that violate the rules.

On Sunday, Taliban militants regained the capital of Afghanistan almost 20 years after being expelled from Kabul by US troops. Since then, a chaotic scene has unfolded at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday, with dozens of civilians trying to flee the country.

The Taliban has not been officially designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States. However, the group has been added to the US Treasury’s list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists and Specially Designated Citizens.

The ban also applies to Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, trolling unencrypted content such as names, profile pictures, and group descriptions to identify the Taliban and its supporters. A WhatsApp spokesman, like all messages on the platform, did not comment on what would happen to the Taliban-related content that is encrypted by default in the messaging app.

In 2001, when the Taliban were expelled from power, the country was virtually computerless, but Afghans have gradually become accustomed to the digital era over the last two decades. When the government collapsed over the weekend, there were posts on social media by citizens and politicians documenting the turmoil.

And there is fear that Afghanistan will be sent back in the dark ages of Taliban rule. Their return to power is a terrifying prospect for women. Women were barred from attending school when they last ruled. They were wrapped in burqa, accused of living at home and considered the property of a man.

This time, the Taliban has pledged to form an Islamic government, including Afghanistan, to allow girls to study. However, it is not yet clear whether women will be included in the new leadership, and there is deep distrust of the militants who caused such misery the last time they ruled Afghanistan.

On the other hand, other large social media platforms were less clear about their strategies for working with content that supports the Taliban.

A Twitter spokesperson said Afghan people are using the platform to seek help, and the company promises to remain vigilant in implementing the policy, including a policy banning content that beautifies violence. Did.

One of the Taliban spokespersons, Skhail Shaheen, has an active, unconfirmed account on Twitter with 347,000 followers.

According to YouTube, content promoting violent extremist groups is not allowed on the platform. Google-owned companies rely on the government to define and guide the execution of foreign terrorist organizations.

