Boston Dynamics shares an amazing behind-the-scenes look at robot construction





Atlas, Boston Dynamics’ humanoid research platform, is all scratched after parkour practice.

Boston dynamics

This will buff out, right?

Boston dynamics

I’m not an expert, but it doesn’t look good.

Boston dynamics

How do you move a shut-off 190-pound robot? Use something that looks like an engine crane for a tall car.

Boston dynamics

At the repair shop, the engineer wrench the broken atlas until it works.

Boston dynamics

The repair shop has an overhead truck with Atlases suspended for ease of movement.

Boston dynamics

I need new parts! Boston Dynamics has an entire CNC setup so you can create such parts. (However, this particular part is too large to be part of Atlas.)

Boston dynamics

After some repairs, Atlas passes the system check. The engineer is happy.

Boston dynamics

New Boston Dynamics video alerts!

The sensation of robot developers and YouTube will take another peek at robot building efforts by letting Atlas, a humanoid robot research platform, do a little more hoodies. In addition to releasing highly sophisticated videos, the company also posted a behind-the-scenes look at what robots need to jump over obstacle courses. This is the best look of Atlas we’ve ever had, showing great footage of manufacturing, software and repairs, as well as dangerous wipeouts if the stunts don’t go as planned.

This is the third video I saw Atlas doing parkour. You may be wondering why Boston Dynamics is obsessed with jumping robots into boxes and backflip them. Atlas does parkour for the same reasons that car companies do motorsport. Using sports to push the limits of machine performance leads to the development of better parts and technologies, and testing has a trickle-down effect on consumer products. Just as motorsport has led to the creation of a number of safety features for all-wheel drive, disc brakes, and production vehicles, teaching Atlas to backflip will result in a better robot for Boston Dynamics. I hope.

Atlas team leader Scott Kuindersma starts the video with some Atlas statistics. The robot is 5 feet high and weighs 190 pounds. It is battery-powered, hydraulically operated, and has 28 degrees of freedom. Kuindersma also promotes parkour tests.

Parkour is a useful organizing activity for our team as it highlights some of the challenges we believe to be important. First, how do you build a high-density mobile robot that can expand your motor behavior? How do you design a control algorithm that can create different behaviors and control them robustly? And perceived in a way that captures both long-term goals, such as reaching point A to point B, and short-term, dynamic goals, such as adjusting footsteps and applying corrective forces to maintain balance. And how do you connect your actions?

Unlike the previous two videos, which showed a one-time trick, the new video shows Atlas performing the entire obstacle course at once. The company says this helps with reliability and reproducibility. Attempting to traverse the entire obstacle course leads to many failures and helps the hardware and software team track down “strategic upgrades” that help the robot traverse the course.

This GIF shows perhaps the most striking part of the video. Take a look at the small fixes that Atlas is always making. As it jumps over the bar, its support arm wiggles under stress. Atlas has a small stumbling block when the box lands and requires his arms to fall back and his feet lifted to maintain balance.

Boston dynamics

The Atlas hardware doesn’t look much different from what it used to look like, but the robot’s behavior now looks different, thanks to what it looks like as a dramatic upgrade to a small fix. In older videos, it looks like a heavier and stiffer robot, but today Atlas can swing his arms and legs to adjust balance and trajectory in the middle of a stunt.

Swinging your arms not only makes some of the failed stunts look hilarious (I’ve created the entire gallery of these instances below), but also probably adds human-like tolerance to the stunts. Robots no longer have to do things perfectly. If Atlas manages only an unstable gymnastics routine that gets 7 out of 10 from the judges, the robot will swing its weight accordingly, attempting recovery and moving on to the next part of the routine. I can.

In the GIF above, I highlighted the most unstable parts of the movement. The atlas bounces over the bar and its support arm is always twitching. A Boston Dynamics blog post points out that this operation is actually quite difficult for Atlas, as its arms are not as strong as its heavy body. Apparently, this stunt represents the limits of what a robot can do.

The movement of the atlas is now driven by perception. Previously, robots only performed pre-programmed parkour on flat surfaces or fixed boxes, but Atlas now detects and reacts to the environment with RGB cameras and depth sensors. As stated in the blog post, “This means that engineers don’t have to pre-program jump motion for all platforms and gaps that robots may encounter. Instead, the team We created a few template actions that could match the environment and performed them online. ”Three onboard computers recognize the world around the atlas, plot the course, and keep the robot upright. Handles all the calculations needed to do this.

Atlas Slam GIF gallery. Can the robot feel pain? I hope not to do so.

Boston dynamics

It will leave a mark.

Boston dynamics

Atlas has a hydraulic blowout that goes down.

Boston dynamics

Here, I think Atlas’s legs are stuck on the side of the box.

Boston dynamics

Atlas, it doesn’t matter if you fell down. The important thing is that you stand up.

Boston dynamics

This kind of behind-the-scenes video is something Boston Dynamics has never done before and is a great watch. You can see that Atlas suffers all sorts of bruises along the way, much like X Games athletes train stunt courses. At some point, the robot misses the jump and runs a hard face plant on the next platform. While running the course, the robot looks like a flood line blowout. It sprays fluid here and there as the atlas falls to the ground like a mountain. In another case, when the platform is trying to backflip, the platform is released by the weight of Atlas and the robot lands on the head. Brutal.

Part of the reason slams look terrible is that Atlas doesn’t seem to have any kind of fall detection yet. Humans usually detect involuntary falls. Usually, they stick out their arms and try to catch themselves during a fall. But Atlas just hits his face first.

The video also shows what life looks like in a robot repair shop. Engineers drag a disabled robot into an overhead crane, a giant CNC machine manufactures new parts, and everything is tested before returning to work at Atlas. After a lot of practice, fixes, and upgrades, you’ll see the following:

