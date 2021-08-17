“Incredibly proud” of Rainbow Six Siege writer and first transgender operator • Eurogamer.net





Osa will land with the Crystal Guard season update.

Rainbow Six Siege writers have taken pride in the game’s first transgender operator, who arrived with the Crystal Guard Season update.

Narrative writer Simon Ducharm is “incredibly proud” of character development and “tears of joy” knowing that he is “encouraged and supported” to write a queer character. He said he had it.

“The decision to create a transgender character was made early on as part of our initiative to create a comprehensive list of operators, Ducharme told Gamespot. She’s weird. Written by a person and voiced by a transgender woman-and her identity is certainly influenced by her gender, but in the world of siege she is focused on her talent, she About Night Haven, and her intimate friendship with Cali. ”

So here it is. Osa is a transgender woman and I’m incredibly proud. This could not have been done without the guidance of the excellent consultants of @ JadeWhirl, @ BirdTickler and @ CaptainFluke. I love all three of you, and thank you for trusting me in writing the story of Osa. pic.twitter.com/WZR49s3Job

— Script.bone ?? (@ScriptSlasher) August 16, 2021

Speaking of her talent, Osa has the ability to deploy or carry transparent, bulletproof shields, giving her and her enemies a clear line of sight. Shields are usually reserved for defenders, so this change can change the dynamics of gameplay. The shield is still sensitive to explosives and can be lowered by firing a pressure cylinder inside the shield.

The update also makes map changes to Bank, Coastline, and Clubhouse, all three of which are “in line with today’s technical standards.”

Unfortunately, transgender expression in video games is still lacking. The introduction of transgender is not noteworthy, but it is important to celebrate a small step in progress until it is standardized within the industry.

“I’m proud of myself, so I’m not going to promote shit. I want to make this about me, but it’s not. Transgender women (and generally transgender people) Was rated and safe, Simon wrote in a follow-up tweet.

