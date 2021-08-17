Scuf wireless game controller for Xbox Series X may fix stick





Scuf

Never before has a basic wireless game controller designed specifically for the Xbox Series X or Series S. Creating customizable controllers for all platforms, Corsair’s Scuf Gaming features two new Instinct branded models ($ 170 Instinct and $ 200 Instinct Pro), following the Prestige line launched at the end of 2020. ..

Designed for the new Xbox console is a small difference, as there are many third-party wireless controllers for the old Xbox, including Scuf itself. Unlike the PS5, the Xbox didn’t add any major new features that guarantee overhaul or provide FOMO if you don’t upgrade. Still, support for dynamic latency input and direct share buttons may be valuable if you want to share or hate lag. And the first is the first!

According to Scuf, the Instinct model has an upgraded thumbstick made of a more durable material and has better grip than previous controllers. It’s great because there seems to be a lot of dissatisfaction with them about Prestige. Pro’s new instant trigger sounds like a prestige hair trigger. This is a switch that switches to feel and respond like a mouse button without the need for the usual long pulls. A new microphone mute button is available when you connect your headset to the controller.

It’s also a bit smaller than before, offering better control and a shape that the company says can accommodate more hand sizes. The updated Bluetooth should provide a more stable and faster connection to your PC and other non-Xbox devices.

Scuf has also redesigned four mappable rear paddles. It’s embedded behind the grip so it can’t be replaced, but it’s in a much better place, at least for some. (The hand seems to be too small, and the paddle in the center of the back cannot be used comfortably.)

You can physically customize the controller with interchangeable faceplates and D-pads, two-height thumbstick selection, convex or concave rubberized grips, and even save up to three button remapping profiles. can. The Pro model also features a rubber grip that has been reinforced from the older model.

The new controller cannot yet be paired wirelessly with the console. Pairing via a wired USB connection makes it wireless.

