Google wants to boost smartphone sales, despite limited inventory of the Pixel 5A.





Google has announced the Pixel 5A Midtear Phone.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Google unveiled the Pixel 5A, a $ 449 5G device, hoping to boost sales of brands of phone lines that search giants are struggling with on Tuesday. However, this goal is difficult because middle-tier phones are only available in two countries, the United States and Japan, through a limited number of channels.

The new phone is part of Google’s A-series, eliminating flagship model bells and whistles, like the sophisticated Pixel 6 introduced earlier this month to compete with Apple and Samsung premium phones. It is a budget-oriented line. Instead, the 5A will compete in the highly competitive mid-tier market, which is dominated by OnePlus, Motorola, Samsung’s A-series line and more.

Read more: Google Pixel 5A with 5G Review: $ 449 Snappy Performance

However, Google phones for the masses are not available to the masses. The Pixel 5A will only be available in the US and Japan, announced earlier this year by Google. In the United States, phones are sold through Google’s online store and Google Fi wireless carriers. This is the first time for a search giant to abandon their traditional career to sell the A-series this year. For example, last year’s 4A was sold through Verizon. (5A is unlocked and works on all major networks including Verizon, AT & T and T-Mobile.)

Currently playing: Watch this: Pixel 5A and 5G: Google surprises us again

4:44

Google has fixed a narrow release of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has created bottlenecks for key components throughout the industry. Earlier this year, even false rumors spread that the Pixel 5A was completely canceled due to constraints.

“COVID has brought some challenges to the global supply chain, especially silicon shortages,” Brian Rakowski, vice president of product management at Pixel, said in a press conference last week. “As a result, we are limiting the deployment to the selected channel.”

Pixel 5A has limited availability due to supply chain issues.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Befitting a modest launch, the phone comes in a single color, called “almost black” in Google terminology. This is the result of supply chain constraints.

Like all Google A-series phones, the 5A is a simplified version of the previous year’s premium device. It features a 6.34 inch display that spans the entire front of the device with a perforated camera in the upper left corner. It has an 8 megapixel front camera. On the back is a 12-megapixel main camera with an f1.7 lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f2.2 lens, but the phone processes ultra-wide shots into 12-megapixel JPEGs. To do. This phone is Google’s first A-series device certified to be IP67 waterproof and dustproof.

Please know. Get the latest technical articles from CNET News on weekdays.

Pixels struggling

Despite years of effort, Google has not become a major player in the smartphone market, despite manufacturing Android, the world’s most widely used mobile operating system. According to IDC, Android powers almost 84% of smartphones shipped worldwide. Sales of the Pixel have been sluggish for years, and Google executives have blamed fierce competition in the premium phone market dominated by Apple and Samsung.

By challenging to sell well-reviewed high-end mobile phones, Google created the Midtearline two years ago. Cheaper mobile phones are helping to attract consumer attention and revitalize Google’s smartphone business. But that’s still not enough to help the brand as a whole against its competitors. In the second quarter of 2021, Pixel owned 0.7% of the US smartphone market, down from 1.3% in the year-ago quarter, according to Strategy Analytics.

Google’s new phone comes in one color called “almost black.”

Sarah Tew / CNET

“They haven’t become mainstream yet,” said Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at Technology Research. “I don’t think this year will be a breakout year for them. It will be a multi-year effort.”

In 2016, Google announced the original Pixel smartphone, the first branded smartphone. Prior to Pixel, Google worked with mobile phone makers such as HTC and LG to build a series of Nexus smartphones running a “stock” version of Android that does not contain bloatware. A mockery term for software that carriers and device makers force on phones. A year after Pixel’s debut, Google invested $ 1 billion in a deal with HTC and hired thousands of engineers to work with Pixel and other Google hardware devices.

The goal was not necessarily to be a market leader or to make money. Instead, it was a showcase of Google software, a way for hardware hardware makers to optimize their devices to take advantage of it. Many of the most popular models, such as the 2013 Nexus 5 for $ 349, are aimed at both affordability and quality.

Google’s middle tier A series reflects the spirit of the old Nexus model. However, without availability, efforts could fail this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/google-hopes-its-pixel-5a-will-lift-phone-sales-though-its-availability-is-limited/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos