Microsoft is hiring former Uber executives to lead the way in new consumer app initiatives





Microsoft has hired Manik Gupta, former Uber Product Head, as a new initiative to boost Microsoft’s consumer apps. Gupta reports directly to Jeff Teper, who is responsible for Consumer, Skype, and GroupMe for Microsoft Teams and is responsible for Microsoft 365 collaboration.

Gupta has run various teams contributing to the Uber app for four years at Uber, and has also overseen product management for Google Maps for seven years. Gupta has a lot of experience with maps, but that’s not why he joins Microsoft. Software giants seem keen to leverage their extensive experience with consumer apps.

Manix’s experience is … invaluable for building a world-class consumer experience across Microsoft, Teper said in an internal note obtained by The Verge. Tepers notes reveal that Microsoft has great ambitions to get consumers to use their teams, and that they have other opportunities to create consumer-focused communities and apps.

Microsoft has recently been trying to get a consumer service like Discord.Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft has recently been trying to acquire popular communities such as TikTok, Pinterest and Discord. All three services are very different, but apart from the Xbox, they share a common community element that Microsoft lacks. Rivals like Google, Amazon and Facebook have all acquired big consumer apps like YouTube, Twitch and Instagram, and Microsoft knows it needs something similar.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella seems to be focusing on creators and communities, and the best ways to leverage the cloud to create consumer-focused apps and communities. In an interview with Bloomberg earlier this year, Nadella said that creation, creation and creation are relevant not only to consumption and the surrounding community, but also to creation.

It’s been done at Microsoft for years after the company ended Groove Music service, gave up Mixer, officially discontinued Kinect, scrapped Microsoft Band fitness devices, and finally admitted that Windows Phone was dead. It is a shift. With the exception of the Xbox, Microsoft is struggling with consumers, and Microsoft has been trying to change that over the last few years.

The future of Skype is very much like Microsoft Teams.

In today’s internal note, Nadella reveals that Microsoft is once again focusing on consumer products. We want to pursue these new opportunities with both the ambition and clarity of our long-term product vision. Building new capabilities within your organization to drive a consumer-grade product spirit is key to our success.

Although not directly mentioned in Tepers’ notes, the role of Guptas needs to address the delicate balance of consumers, Skype, TeamMe’s Teams, and whether Microsoft will integrate these services into one effort. Means there is. Microsoft seems to be more focused on Teams than Skype for Consumer, and it’s easy to forget that Microsoft is still running GroupMe.

Coming out in October, Windows 11 includes Microsoft Teams integration, described by Teper, as one of the most important milestones to please users and grow their consumer business. This type of Teams integration looks like an early tip on where Microsoft will focus most of its consumer efforts in the future.

Here’s a complete internal note from Jeff Teper, head of Microsoft 365 collaboration:

We are pleased to announce the adoption of Manik Gupta as Corporate Vice President of Teams Consumer, Skype and GroupMe. Manic takes on general management leadership for end-to-end consumer strategy, vision, and execution and reports directly to me. Manix’s experience as Chief Product Officer at Uber, Director PM of Google Maps at Google, and his current role as an investor and advisor for early-stage high-growth technology companies provides a world-class consumer experience. Very valuable to build. All about Microsoft. Manic will officially launch on August 30th and will be based in the Bay Area.

Over the past few years, we have partnered company-wide to grow Microsoft Teams to over 2.5 billion users. Also, with the launch of Teams for Life in May, you can connect more people in your personal life. But we have a bigger chance. I’m booming with Microsoft’s overall progress and increased investment in consumer experiences such as Xbox, Microsoft 365, OneDrive, Edge, and Bing. This fall, Windows 11 with Microsoft Teams is one of the most important milestones to please users and grow their consumer business.

With Manik joining us to lead this, Rohit Wad takes responsibility for the engineering and reports to Manik as Rohits PM reports. Rohit is a great driver of the launch of Teams for Life, Skype, and GroupMe, and we’re excited to take our experience and engineering to the next level. Manik, Rohit, and the team will work together across the Teams organization and other Microsoft to grow consumer services and deliver better products for everyone throughout their lives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/17/22628689/microsoft-manik-gupta-hire-uber-consumer-teams-skype-groupme The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos