The best TEC-9 loadout for Warzone





The TEC-9 has been added to Warzone and comes with a variety of very interesting loadout options. It reminds me of the FiNN LMG, or M4A1 with a flashy attachment that changes the rate of fire, and its own semi-automatic ammunition attachment. The TEC-9 takes this a step further by classifying these alternative shooting methods using muzzle mounting slots.

Unlocked at Rank 31 of the Season 5 Battle Pass, the TEC-9 is a semi-automatic SMG by default. However, with the right attachments, it can be enhanced to bursts up to 3 rounds or fully automated. But which of these options is the most effective?

Best fully automatic Warzone TEC-9 loadout

Attachment:

Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater Barrel: 4.9 “Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock Ammunition: STANAG 48 Rnd

secondary:

Benefits:

Slowable:

The strange thing about the TEC-9 is that using different types of muzzles actually changes the damage value of the gun. Everyone knew that fire rates were different, but this is not the case either. According to JGod, the fully automated version of the TEC-9 is the least damaging of the three, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the worst. In fact, the ultra-fast rate of fire of this TEC-9 build is in many ways the best.

This is adorned to fully shred the close-up, as the time to full-automatic kill is the fastest possible for the TEC-9 in all ranges. In that sense, it is a classic SMG.

There is also position hiding added by the fully automatic repeater. The TEC-9 doesn’t actually have a silencer option and acts like an eliminator attachment. Position hiding means that it will appear on the enemy’s minimap while shooting, but will disappear when you stop firing. It is much more difficult to track than when playing unrestrained, and only the most vigilant players can punish the use of position hiding attachments.

The barrel uses a 4.9-inch MTF. Not suitable for recoil control, but great for everything else, especially for muzzle velocity. Increasing your movement speed with the TEC-9 makes it much easier to engage in close range engagement. If you manage it, you should be able to catch enemies while dodging bullets for many hours. It supplements recoil control by increasing the damage range and bullet speed, which is useful when aiming at bad guys from a distance.

(Image credit: Activision)

The added struff speed is further supported by Raiderstock. This will increase the firing speed of the ADS and maximize the cha-cha slide during shooting. In addition to the Tiger Team Spotlight further enhancing your maneuverability, you will have a seriously fast-paced SMG in your hands with this fully automated TEC-9.

The main strength of this gun is also its main failure. Your rate of fire is absolutely fast, but there are many examples of you reloading when you rather want to shoot at such a high rate of fire. It’s a bit mitigated by the STANAG 48 Rnd magazine, but as with the MAC-10, it can still be frustrating.

I enjoy combining such SMGs with nice little ranged assault rifles. The Krig 6 fits the bill well, but you can always combine two new guns to use the EM2.

This loadout also uses both of the new Season 5 benefits. Obviously, getting the first loadout requires an overkill first, but if you can get another loadout, you can access both the Tempered Scout and the Combat Scout.

As it is still in its infancy, these may change and turn out to be terrible in the meta. But you’re already running an SMG that isn’t completely silent, so why not throw away Ghost as well? Tempering significantly reduces re-plating time, allowing you to armor much faster than your enemies and then hide behind the cover and spray. Combat Scouts send a short ping to your teammates when they attack an enemy, which is a great help in locating your teammates. It also emphasizes them a bit through the wall, making it a great choice when chasing or retreating.

We’ll look at how these new perks work in Meta, but I’m excited and think they could be real game changers.

Best semi-automatic Warzone TEC-9 loadout

Attachment:

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator Barrel: 6.7 “Ranger Optic: Axial Arm 3x Under Barrel: Field Agent Grip Ammo: 36 Rnd

secondary:

Benefits:

Slowable:

The semi-automatic version of the TEC-9 is actually a rather strange choice when compared to its fully automatic and burst counterparts. With this loadout, I’m aiming for a remote build that FAL fans can enjoy when the gun is meta.

If you can get a few headshots in the mix, it will take a lot longer to kill, so if you feel like a really big dog when it comes to accurately aiming the range, try the TEC-9. .. If anything, this is a bit of sniper support, so I paired it with a Kar98k. It’s still shredded in close-up, but make sure you’re pre-aiming at the head or chest level.

As mentioned earlier, you can’t actually use a suppressor with this weapon. No, today is SOCOM Eliminator Day. Still, it helps with position hiding and vertical recoil. Watch the gun bounce left and right with this object attached. If it is too much, replace the attachment with a flash guard or the like.

(Image credit: Activision)

This loadout supports Kar98k, so I would like to use a 6.7 inch ranger barrel. The speed of this bullet is very useful, especially since this is the SMG we are talking about. There is also a 3x optical system. Target acquisition, and a great but not flashy 36-round magazine. It’s not fully automated, so you don’t have to go outboard, but it’s good to have as many extra bullets in the chamber as possible. Get that last blow.

Finally, the Field Agent Grip is here. This is a typical range-based loadout option. It helps with both horizontal and vertical recoil more than any other underbarrel attachment, so chuck it there and start working.

Now it’s the perfect TEC-9 loadout to start Warzone Season 5. Of course, we’ll focus on the meta and update this page as new information becomes available, but definitely rank the guns and run these builds. They may be your new line of trust.

