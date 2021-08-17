iPhone 13 Release Date: Can Apple’s New Smartphone Appear This Fall?





The iPhone 13 shown in this rendering may arrive in September.

EverythingApplePro

Are you excited about Apple’s next iPhone? absolutely. But when will the iPhone 13 be seen? Official details aren’t yet known, but there are rumors that Apple’s latest smartphone could debut in September alongside Apple Watch 7 and AirPods 3 as part of the high-tech giant’s fall event.

Similar to last year’s iPhone 12 announcement, iPhone 13 events could only be online. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in a July power-on newsletter that Apple’s next decision was that tech giants would delay their return to face-to-face work due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. I guess the event will be fully virtualized.

Apple initially stated that all employees would need to come to the office three days a week starting in September. If Apple had stuck to the September time frame, the iPhone 13 face-to-face event would have been “plausible,” according to Garman. Now he is expecting another online-only event.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the event may all be virtual, but the new phone will have four versions: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. is.

Apple’s first event in 2021 took place in April. There you’ll see a new iPad, a colorful iMac, a purple iPhone 12, and an AirTags tracker. Then, in June, WWDC came out, giving us a glimpse of iOS 15 for the first time. At both events, there was no contact from Apple on iPhone 13.

But no one expected the iPhone 13 to be announced so soon. So when will Apple announce its next flagship mobile phone? Apple hasn’t hinted at the date of the iPhone 13 event yet. However, based on Apple’s history, you can usually predict when your company’s iPhone event will occur, and then infer the release date based on that knowledge.

The pandemic changed the regular course of 2020 and marked the Apple event in September for the first time in eight years without an iPhone due to production delays, but Kuo returned to the company’s typical rhythm in 2021. I’m predicting. The AMarch24 report, which is based on supply chain information, also shows the release date of iPhone 13 in late September. The April report from DigiTimes also quoted industry insiders who said production of new phone chips was ahead of schedule.

If all this is true, you can expect to see the iPhone 13 for the first time at an event at some point in September.

Apple typically hosts events on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, and iPhone release dates are usually set about a week and a half after Apple announces a new device. The new iPhone is usually released on Friday, around the third week of September.

A few years ago, CNET delved deeper into the Apple event timeline and made a compelling Labor Day hypothesis. You can read about this here. Based on the 2021 calendar, Labor Day rules set the September Apple event (and iPhone 13 announcement) on September 8th and the September 17th release date.

I don’t know if this is true until Apple announces the event and announces the phone. But if you want to plan ahead and save on your iPhone 13, you’ll bet on the September timeline, at least for now.

For more information, check out why the iPhone 13 has a 120Hz always-on display and a review of the iPhone 12.

