How to play scammers and agents on Fortnite Impostors | Fortnite Among Us





With Fortnite Impostors casting you as a dimensional detective tasked with eradicating fraud, it’s time to wear your most credible skin.

Fortnite Impostors is very similar to other blockbuster games, Among Us. In this game, a team of players work together to eliminate everyone else or find out who is lying.

Of the total of 10 players, there are two teams, agents and scammers. Agents only do their day-to-day tasks to complete their mission, but scammers are trying to get rid of them by removing them from the game.

An agent is declared a winner if both scammers can be eliminated before the agent is narrowed down to two players.

But if the scammer can hood wink the agent for enough time to eliminate the agent, it’s a scammer’s victory.

It’s easy to understand if you’re familiar with “Among Us”, but Impostors is very different from playing regular Fortnite. Here’s everything you need to know to play.

How to play Fortnite Impostors

Fortnite Impostors is a limited-time game mode in which up to 10 players can participate. Each player is numbered from 1 to 10 for identification.

Two players assume the role of fraudster and the other eight players act as agents.

Scammers try to eliminate all agents without being caught. In the meantime, the agent tries to complete the allocation to win XP, but tries to figure out who the fake impersonator is.

Game mode exits when both scammers are eliminated or when there are not enough agents left to vote for the scammers.

When the scammer eliminates the agent, the fragment remains. If this fragment is discovered by a player, you can report it. This starts a discussion where players try to vote for what appears to be a scammer, or trick others into voting for someone other than themselves.

In the discussion room, you can discuss your case using dialogue options or emotes.

When you open Quick Chat (PlayStation L1), you’ll see four options: facts, accusations, questions, and defenses.

The accusation allows you to choose the player’s number and say bad things. For example, say “I don’t trust 5” to make other players look suspicious.

The defense is the opposite, and it can be said that he did nothing.

In the question, you can ask for information about the whereabouts of other players, such as “Where was 7?”.

Finally, Facts can be used to explain what happened, whether it’s actually true or not. You can let other players know what you’ve seen or confuse them by saying, “The three were assigned to repair the battle bus.”

If you find something suspicious and want to force a discussion before something bad happens, return to the circular bridge in the center of the map, where you can operate the console to start the discussion.

Fortnite Impostors games usually last about 10 minutes, but both parties can go much faster with effective teamwork.

How to Become a Scammer with Fortnite Impostors

Roles are randomly assigned at the start of a Fortnite Impostors match. So it’s entirely up to you to play as an Impostor or an agent.

To effectively fulfill the role of a scammer, you need to eliminate the agent without being caught.

To do this, when you are next to the agent player[削除]Press the button (R2 on PlayStation). There’s a 30-second cooldown each time you eliminate someone, so don’t think about wiping the entire agent’s room in a single operation.

To help the evil scammers, you can activate three sabotage powers: Perry Party, Disable Assignments, and Teleport Player.

Peely Party changes everyone’s skin to Peely and removes the number marker so you don’t know who is who. This means that you can eliminate someone in the clear view of other players, and unless you self-report, they know who you are until the Perry Party times out. can not.

Disabling the assignment stops all agent assignments around the station and causes the agent to reset the power box and restore the lights. This is good for splitting groups of players to interact with different boxes and generally distracting confusion.

Finally, the teleport player opens a dimensional rift that scatters agents around the map. This is also great for dismantling clinging companions, but it also helps isolate agents that no one can see. You can either eliminate them there or accuse them of being fraudsters because they cannot prove their innocence.

These sabotage powers have a cooldown time of 50 seconds once used.

With all the tools you have at your disposal, you can replicate your agent long enough. You can also try and complete some tasks yourself and take them off the trail.

But when it comes to discussion, you have to play secretly.

At times, it can be rewarding to throw fellow scammers under a combat bus and publicly blame them for their heat.

Or ask a difficult question about the whereabouts of other players and question the rank of the agent.

How to Become a Fortnite Impostors Agent – ​​How to Complete an Assignment

Playing agents on Fortnite Impostors is actually pretty fun and a great source of XP.

To complete the assignment in Fortnite Impostors, look for the exclamation mark in the minimap. Here is the task.

It’s like mashing a button to play an arcade game or taking a fuse from one side of the map to the other.

For example, one assignment is “order lunch”. This will take you to the food court. Now you need to order the food listed on the post-it note in the upper right corner of the ordering terminal.

Then take the tray to a nearby office.

These tasks are visible to other players, who know you aren’t playing pranks.

However, I don’t want to stay away from other agent players. Not only can this be eliminated by fraudsters, but it can also be accused of being yourself.

If no one can see you making an assignment, no one knows you are innocent.

Try sticking with other agents to be safe.

Fortnite has recently knocked it out of the park at major events such as the Fortnite Rift Tour series of in-game concerts.

Or, if you want to add even more fun to your Fortnite formula, here’s the Fortnite Death Run code that works best for the most exciting platform challenges:

