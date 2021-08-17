Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review: Why it’s so much fun to take pictures with Samsung’s new foldable





The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has the same camera hardware as the Z Flip 5G. However, its form factor makes it versatile for capturing photos and videos.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Samsung has lowered the price of compact foldable phone lines by making the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G $ 1,000, which is $ 450 lower than last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Internationally, its starting price will be 949 and AU $ 1,499 respectively in the UK and Australia. This makes the new Flip the same price as the Galaxy S21 Plus and iPhone 12 Pro. Undoubtedly, both have better camera systems than the Z Flip 3. Prior to the introduction of foldable phones, phones with a $ 1,000 price tag could have been equipped with the best cameras that phone makers could offer.

To get the best cameras from Apple and Samsung today, you have to pay a little more. The Galaxy S21 Ultra costs $ 1,200 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max costs $ 1,099. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 doesn’t have the best Samsung cameras. These are the cameras on the $ 700 phone, which should be fine for most people. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The reason the Z Flip 3 is so expensive is that it folds in half.

We’ll mention all of these because the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most fun phones to take pictures and take videos without the best phone camera. Its shape and size means it can be placed anywhere to take truly unique shots. I put it on the dashboard of my rental car and produced these dramatic videos.

Technically, most phones can be placed on the dashboard, but you’ll need some kind of stand or special case to support them. The Z Flip 3 is a unique tripod. I wanted to take more photos and videos just because I was flexible.

As we enter the sixth day of the phone test, we are beginning to discover the uniqueness of the Z Flip 3. I’m working on a final detailed review, but for now it’s my ongoing life diary on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has the same camera as the Z Flip 5G

In most cases, the camera hardware on the Galaxy Z Flip is the same as on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The cover has a wide camera and an ultra wide camera, and the main display has a perforated selfie camera. Z Flip 3 doesn’t get the under-display camera in the new Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung has imported new camera modes from the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, such as Director’s View, which provides live previews from all three cameras, and Single Take, which captures a series of photos and videos of AI-determined subjects. .. I think both are more suitable for the newer ZFlip 5G than the S21 series.

When it comes to image quality, bright lighting makes your photos look good. Ultra wide-angle cameras are very addictive. In medium to dark places, such as in a dim living room, the photo looks grainy. Mobile phones use longer shutter speeds to compensate for less light. This can look soft if the subject is a person and moves even a little.

The night mode is impressive. I think the results are well in between what you get with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A525G. Overall, Flip’s camera and foldable shape pose a bit of a challenge. You can take pictures and videos anywhere by folding the upper half at various angles based on the lower half with one hand. On the other hand, you won’t get the best image quality of Samsung’s amazing telephoto cameras on the S21 and S21 Ultra.

The video is OK. Except in the most ideal situations, video suffers from moiré, also known as the “screen door effect”, and has noticeable image noise. Fortunately, it looks like film grain in the dark.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a small phone with a small battery

One of the features that wasn’t upgraded was the Z Flip 3’s dual 3,300mAh battery. I’m still “on a new phone (waiting for the battery to be optimized), who is this?” For a period on the Z Flip 3, with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and 80% brightness On medium to heavy usage days, such as using the screen set to, it should be about 11 hours. And that is when the battery is fully charged. I have an average of 3 hours of screen-on time. The day I just connected to 5G, the screen-on time was 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Compared to other phones, this isn’t great. But that’s one of the trade-offs with owning a small phone. Fortunately, the Z Flip 3 supports wireless and reverse wireless charging as well as 15 watt fast charging.

After a little hard work, the Z Flip 3 gets warm to the touch. When I recorded the video, uploaded it to Instagram via 5G, and then listened to Spotify playlists via 5G, the phone was warm. I have tested ZFlip 3 in Greenville, South Carolina and Asheville, NC. I think the weather is hot and humid and it can’t be helped. Fortunately, the Z Flip 3 never got hot, but I’m sure its petite shape means that your hands will get warm many times.

Z Flip 3 Samsung case is sporty and bold

I am not the “man of the case”. I have never owned it, except for a phone case with a Bill Murray picture for my iPhone 4. Samsung sent me one of the Z Flip 3 cases. It is two pieces of silicone that are held together by a canvas strap. The piece fits around the top and bottom halves of the phone and the strap holds what was taught. I’m happy to see how much I like how this type of case works. When the phone is in the open position, the strap is slack and you can pass a few fingers through the strap for a firm grip. There is also a metal D-ring on the end of the strap that can be hooked onto a clip on the bag.

Samsung sent me a case for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The style is pretty sporty. Also, the bottom of the letter p has been cut off. When the phone is in the open position, dig the strap around your finger. # Galaxyzflip3 pic.twitter.com/dUKHJOktJ0

Patrick Holland (@trickholland) August 16, 2021 The Galaxy Z Flip 3 feels more even, like a regular phone.

When Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, I wanted to try the new Flip. The original 2020Z Flip is my go-to Android phone between reviews. And there are so many things that bother me as much as I enjoy the first edition of Samsung’s clamshell foldable cell phone. Samsung says it has improved and addressed many of the shortcomings that the original flip had-and if that’s the case, I’m very happy.

By lowering the price, offering the new Flip in seven colors, and selling a brightly colored case that looks like a toy, Samsung will make the Galaxy Z Flip 3 the first foldable phone that many will consider buying. Set up. You can almost hear Samsung proclaiming “fold for the rest of us” in the voice of the best Frank Costanza Festivus. Sure, it doesn’t rhyme like Seinfeld.

However, for widespread adoption, Samsung needs to make these Z Flip 3 improvements. People need to make sure they can use it and rely on it like they do with today’s phones. That said, the Z Flip 3 doesn’t allow people to compromise on their daily phone routines. The details of the foldable phone are as follows.

Samsung has made many improvements to the body, hinges and screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The body and hinges are made of a harder, more durable material that Samsung calls Armor Aluminum, which makes them less susceptible to damage and scratches. It is reinforced with other metals, similar to using rebar to reinforce construction concrete. You can really feel the extra strength that Armor Aluminum adds to your phone. This makes the entire device feel like a single part, but even the original Flip and even the Motorola Razr foldable phone recognized the individual parts that make up the device. That feeling is not in the Z Flip 3. It just happens to feel like a regular phone folded in half.

The Z Flip 3 is about the same size and weight as the Z Flip 5G, but it feels different when you have it. It feels great to hold it in my hand. I’m sure it can be treated like any other phone I test and review. Overall, with a small change implemented by Samsung, Z Flip 3 no longer feels like an experiment or prototype.

The Z Flip 3 has an eye-catching design and comes in 7 colors.See all photos

There is still a soft crease in the center of the screen, which I hardly care about. It doesn’t distract you and doesn’t interfere with your phone use. You’ll notice it when you manipulate the center of the screen, but not because it feels weak or flawed. I have friends and colleagues who suggest that no one will buy it until the wrinkles are gone. My personal iPhone 12 Mini has a large black notch that cuts into the display. I’m much more concerned than the ZFlip 3 creases.

The Z Flip 3 screen has a new protective film that feels smoother than previous Flip series phones. It’s not like using a phone with a glass screen yet, but it’s similar to a phone with a glass screen with a plastic screen protector.

The adaptive refresh rate of the display is 120Hz, which is great so far.

Currently playing: Watch this: Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung’s smallest foldable phone …

6:14

The Z Flip 3 cover display is much larger

Perhaps the most unusual feature of the original flip was its small pill-shaped cover screen. There was great minimal quality for that and it was fine if all you wanted to see was time or a percentage of battery life. But otherwise it was absolutely worthless. First, I was only able to see the first part of the message. So if you get a message from a friend, the cover display will say “Help! I need to come soon …”. It says, “Help! I need to come soon. There is a pizza in the break room.”

On the left is the original Galaxy Flip. And on the right is the new Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Fortunately, the Z Flip 3’s cover screen is four times larger than the original screen and can display up to four lines of text at a time. You can scroll through the notifications. Samsung has also added weather, alarms, timers, music controls, daily steps and schedule cover screen widgets.

That is such an improvement. The Z Flip 3’s cover screen is similar to the Motorola Razr’s quick view display, but it still has its limitations. For example, you can see the entire notification, but you need to open Z Flip 3 to interact or reply. Razr solves the problem without opening the phone.

The larger Z Flip 3s cover screen is a great compromise between the ridiculously small minimalist pill-shaped version of the original Flip and the Motorola Razr’s quick-view display. You can view the entire notification, but you must open the flip to operate or reply. # GalaxyZFlip3 pic.twitter.com/yvDPxK23LA

Patrick Holland (@trickholland) August 14, 2021

Double-tap the cover screen to welcome the anime animals. It’s an unexpected and ridiculous joy. Technically, they’re calling to match similar animals on the new Galaxy Watch 4. The animal just jumps up and down. This makes me happy.

I’m still within the first week of testing the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and my full impression will be announced in a future review.

