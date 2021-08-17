Taliban content banned on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp





A Taliban fighter with a vehicle on a highway in Afghanistan.

Cyberdus | India Today Group | Getty Images

Facebook and TikTok said Tuesday that they would not lift the ban on content promoting the Taliban after the group ruled Afghanistan.

The social media giant told CNBC that he sees a group of Afghanistan that has been projecting messages over the years using social media platforms as a terrorist organization.

Facebook said it has a dedicated team of content moderators who monitor and delete posts, images, videos and other content related to the Taliban. It is unknown how many people are on the team.

Afghanistan fell into an Islamic extremist group over the weekend as it occupied the capital of Kabul, including the presidential residence. After President Joe Biden decided to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan in April, the Taliban made amazing battlefield advances and the entire country is now under rebel control.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNBC: “The Taliban are licensed as terrorist organizations under US law and we have banned them from our services under the policy of dangerous organizations.”

The Taliban have been banned from Facebook for several years, a spokesman said.

Facebook said this meant deleting the accounts maintained by or for the Taliban, and the accounts that praise, endorse and represent them.

A Facebook spokeswoman said, “We also have a dedicated team of Afghan experts who speak Dari and Pashto and know the local situation to identify and warn of new issues on the platform. It’s useful. “

Facebook said it had not decided whether to approve governments. Instead, it follows the “authority of the international community.”

TikTok refused to share the statement, but told CNBC that it has designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization and continues to remove content that praises, praises, or supports them.

WhatsApp dilemma?

Facebook’s ban also applies to Instagram and WhatsApp, but the Taliban are reportedly still communicating using WhatsApp. The chat platform is end-to-end encrypted, so Facebook can’t see what people are sharing.

“As a private messaging service, we don’t have access to people’s personal chat content, but if an authorized individual or organization realizes that it may be on WhatsApp we take action on.” A WhatsApp spokeswoman told Vice on Monday.

A Facebook spokeswoman told CNBC that WhatsApp uses AI software to evaluate unencrypted group information such as names, profile pictures, and group descriptions to meet its legal obligations.

YouTube, owned by Alphabet, said that community guidelines apply equally to everyone and apply policies to the content and the context in which it is presented. The company said it would allow content that provides sufficient educational, documentary, scientific and artistic context.

“The situation in Afghanistan is evolving rapidly,” a Twitter spokeswoman told CNBC. “We’ve also witnessed people in countries using Twitter for help and help. Twitter’s top priority is to keep people safe, and we remain vigilant,” he said.

“We will continue to actively enforce the rules and review our policies for content that may violate Twitter’s rules, especially violence, platform manipulation and spam beautification,” a spokeswoman added.

Rasmus Nielsen, a professor of political communications at Oxford University, told CNBC that it is important for social media companies to act consistently in crisis situations.

“Every time someone is banned, there is a risk that they were using the platform only for legitimate purposes,” he said.

Given the disagreements about terms such as “terrorism” and the people who so designate individuals and groups, civil society groups and activists have the nature of cooperation with the government in making these decisions. You’ll want to be clear about the degree, “Neilsen added. “And many users want the peace of mind that the technology used for enforcement protects their privacy.”

