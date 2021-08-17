How the Astro Gaming x Timbuk2 bag fits into real life





Astro Gaming and Timbuk2 are two companies that grew up in San Francisco. The former specializes in game peripherals and the latter is popular for messenger bags and backpacks.

Geographically, the two businesses are a little over two miles apart, but the latest project has brought them closer together. The two companies have collaborated on two new bags for gamers, the CS03 Crossbody Sling and the BP35 Gaming Backpack.

Astro and Timbuk2 have been working on the product for over a year. Mark Singh, head of the Astrogaming partnership, said he met once before the pandemic and later designed the bag on the zoom. Despite these challenges, the two companies have created two products with thoughtful features and a focus on gamers in a variety of situations.

The CS03 Crossbody Sling is designed to carry a Nintendo Switch, but it’s actually a great bag for “Pokemon Go” players. (Astro Gaming)

The portable gaming bag CS03 Crossbody Sling fits snugly like a messenger bag, but with a smaller form factor. Ideally, it’s designed for Nintendo Switch fans. Comes with a cushioned pouch to fit and protect your portable console. The bag has 14 cartridge slots, and many people just download the game to the system, which is a bit more convenient. Both companies have designed two zippered pockets for additional features such as power cords, headphones and batteries.

The most useful feature is the easily accessible flap on the front, which is kept closed by a magnet. When the user tilts the bag forward, it can be easily opened to grab the item. It was designed with Switch in mind, but in reality, “Pokemon Go,” “The Witcher: Monster Slayer,” and “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.”

The CS03 has 3 liters of space and weighs only 1.08 lbs. I took it out on Pokemon GO Community Day and stored spare batteries, wires and snacks in the compact form factor of the bag to keep my arms free and out of the way. There is a holder for the key and a D ring to make the sling an accessory with tchotchkes or Gotcha or Poke Ball Plus. It’s a way to personalize your bag.

Water resistant coatings, fabrics and zippers ensure that your electronics are safe from the elements. At $ 79.99, it’s more expensive than other hip packs and official Pokemon Funny Packs, but the CS03 Crossbody Sling is better designed for everything from side release buckles to reflective coatings, but the black sling makes it more. Night safety that can be improved by using a lot.

The BP35 Gaming Backpack has a capacity of 35 liters and can hold laptops, controllers and other gaming peripherals as well as ASTRO gaming products. (Astro Gaming)

The bag for everything The BP35 backpack got its name because of its incredible capacity of 35 liters. So this Astro Gaming x Timbuk2 collaboration can do a lot. It’s just part of the charm of the bag. As a successor to the beloved Scout bag, this new product inherits ideas from its accessories.

Ideally, this is the bag that gamers carry when participating in esports or going to the LAN. Despite focusing on this part of the culture, the BP35 acts as a daily backpack for the school. It can already carry a large amount of technology with an internal sleeve for two 16-inch laptops and a pocket for tablets. Both of these sections are heavily padded to keep them safe, and the clamshell openings provide easy access to all items inside.

Notably, the BP35 has an Astro Gaming Gear Pocket specifically designed to carry the company’s products. Players will notice Vista Loop, which is essentially a headphone hanger such as the Astro A40. There is a pocket made for MixAmp and an additional pouch for the controller and cord.

The BP35 fabric and straps must be sturdy as they can carry so many gears. The material must also be comfortable. Timbuk2 and Astro accomplish that task by making backpacks with rugged, water resistant textiles. It has the same structure as CS03. It also features a water resistant zipper to help keep your gear dry while traveling in the rain.

The air mesh strap has a decent cushioning property. I carried a £ 5 device in the afternoon and tested the bag. In the meantime, I was grateful for the ability to even out the weight distribution of the sternum straps and the like. Still, after pulling the gear a few hours later, I hurt. Shoulder straps have done a practical job in terms of comfort. This isn’t the magical Dungeons and Dragons Bag of Holding, but the BP35 allows users to carry all their equipment, even though they feel heavy after an hour.

Astro Gaming worked with Timbuk2 to create a line of games-focused bags — CS03 Crossbody Sling and BP35 Gaming Backpack. (Astro Gaming)

One of the most practical design touches was the ventilated EVA back panel. Like a cross sling, it did a great job of keeping your back dry on warm afternoons in the Bay Area. The pads on this part of the bag were luxurious enough so that the contents wouldn’t hit me.

The side pouch for the water bottle is also nice. They are zippered so that the BP35 maintains its sleek look. The top pocket embodies the same sensibility. The zipper blends into the seams of the bag and maintains a streamlined look. Meanwhile, it provides quick access storage space, including a single pocket with a brushed tricot lining for items that users don’t want to scratch, such as smartphones and sunglasses.

Finally, the magnetic front flap provides easy-to-reach storage. The flap has a Vista loop and a D-ring and houses the keeper. These aren’t required, but like the rest of the BP35, they’re a great touch that’s useful if you need to clip the backlight to ride your bike at night.

This bag may not be used much during a pandemic, but it will definitely be a daily driver for students and professionals who have to carry high-tech equipment. The part that can give them a pause is cost. For $ 199, it’s expensive to pay for a well-designed bag that can serve your audience beyond your intended goals. A backpack for students, streamers, or anyone who needs to carry technology for work.

