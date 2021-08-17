YouTube Premium customers get a free trial of Stadia Pro





After finding it last month, Google Stadia is getting a new giveaway. YouTube Premium subscribers are offered a free extended trial of Stadia Pro.

Starting this week, YouTube Premium subscribers will be able to enjoy the benefits of using Stadia Pro for three months, which is a much longer trial period than the regular one-month benefits. This offer applies to YouTube premium subscribers with individual, family and student accounts in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Our friends on YouTube are generous people, offering YouTube Premium subscribers a three-month Stadia Pro. Benefits available to new Stadia users are automatically applied to eligible accounts when you register with Stadia.

However, there are some conditions. First, this offer is only available to new Stadia players. If you have used a Stadia Pro subscription or trial, you are not eligible for the promotion. However, if you have never used Stadia, your offer will be visible to all eligible users when you create your account.

This offer runs for subscribers from today until January 31, 2022, but can be redeemed until February 14, 2022 if eligible. Games purchased during the trial period will remain in your account, but Pro games will no longer be available when your subscription expires (recovered when Pro is updated).

Only available to those who do not have a valid StadiaPro subscription or who have a previous StadiaPro subscription. If you do not have an existing Stadia Pro subscription, the offer gives you the option to subscribe to Stadia Pro for free for the first three months. You need a valid payment method when you sign up, but you will not be charged until the end of 3 months and you can cancel at any time.

