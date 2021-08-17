Square Enix hasn’t given Outriders developers royalties yet





My face screenshot when my new franchise has only millions of players: People Can Fly / Kotaku

In numbers, Outriders has been one of the biggest success stories over the years. Still, the developer People Can Fly doesn’t seem to have received royalties from the booty shooter publisher Square Enix. As reported by VGC, People Can Fly is in investor notes, probably in the opinion of Square Enixs. [Outriders] The break-even point has not been exceeded.

Outriders, a third-person shooter with a focus on co-op, casts players as explorers of extrasolar planets and uses incredible space magic. Many games in this genre encourage you to hide behind the cover for safety, but Outriders has a Doom-like gimmick. Defeating enemies will heal you and put you at more risk than Gears of War and more. At least in the early days, millions of players seemed to be doing it well.

Square Enix didn’t immediately respond to Kotaku’s request for comment.

Originally scheduled for February 2021, Outriders has been postponed to the April 1 release. When the collaborative sci-fi shooter was launched, it was launched as part of the Xbox Game Pass library in an effort to build a solid player base from jumps. However, like all previous online games, it’s released in what can be called a completely destroyed state, with multiplayer disconnections, server shutdowns, and random but temporarily irreversible inventory wipes. I did. (The May 5 patch finally restored the lost gear.) These issues caused major problems in launching the game. Even now, a month after the release date, some players still struggle to get into the game lobby.

However, the unevenness of the road clearly did not affect the number of people playing the game. In May, Square Enix said Outriders would be the next major franchise, noting that more than 3.5 million people played the game in the first month. It’s unclear how many of them came to the game through the Game Pass. (Microsoft hasn’t published such statistics.) However, a week and a half after its launch, it was the second most popular game on the Xbox Game Pass. And in June, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda said that the digital sales rate of titles was very high and the number of active users exceeded expectations.

So what happened? The size of the marketing budget, the details of the contract negotiated between the parties, the size of the production budget, the number of players who played through the Game Pass (and therefore likely did not pay extra for the copy), etc. , There are a huge number of variables. How much money Square made from the Game Pass deal Outriders is a clear success.

Some people wonder what the recent Square Enixs strategy is all about. For example, consider the long-running Hitman series of IO Interactives. Square Enix has been publishing everyone’s favorite spy murder sims for years. However, after the release of the 2016 reboot, IO has successfully acquired management. In other words, it is essentially independent. Square Enix withdrew from its Danish studio at the end of fiscal 2017 with an extraordinary loss of nearly $ 5 billion on IO Interactive.

This year, Hitman 3, the latest game in the series and the first game independently released by IO Interactive, made money within a week.

Next is the 2013 restart of Tomb Raider. As Eurogamer reported, Square Enix sold 3.4 million copies of the game in the first month. That number fell short of publisher expectations, even though it was at the highest level of the franchise at the time. According to Gamesindustry.biz, Tomb Raider has sold over 11 million copies, making it one of the longest-running franchises in the game and the best-selling game.

Had very high expectations [Tomb Raider].. Looking back, I think the goals we set were very high. Matsuda said in a 2017 interview.

According to Sebastian Wojciechowski, CEO of People Can Fly, the entire sales tail for Outriders games is in front of us. We are also looking forward to further promotional activities on the part of the publisher. Despite this disappointing news, I believe the first royalties from Outriders sales … will be this year.

