Future EV and High Performance Hybrid Steals Show at Monterey Car Week – TechCrunch





Monterey Car Week ended on Sunday with the return of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The black 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn Coolille won the highest honor at a show held on a golf course overlooking the Pacific Ocean. But what stood out this year wasn’t historic, it was an electric hypercar and a high-performance hybrid.

Over the years, the glitz and charm of Pebble Beach has swelled into a week-long activity on racing, exhibiting, parades and sales throughout the picturesque Monterey Peninsula. Last year, Car Week was cancelled. Champagne was flowing this year, despite continued concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.

There was speculation that when the New York Auto Show was canceled at the beginning of the month due to concerns about the existence of the Delta variant, Pebble would also be cancelled. But it sneaked through as a de facto show that had to continue before the uncertainty of the fall season in a pandemic shutdown.

On the day leading up to the competition, the cities of Carmel and Monterey were quiet and uncrowded, and it seems that few old cars were running around. There were many modern Lamborghini, Bentley and Ferrari running engines in the parking lot. Many guests put on and take off their masks, mostly at outdoor rallies, despite the drizzle and cool temperatures. By Sunday, the crowd had returned with all their might for the competition, and it still seemed full.

The main event, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, was once dedicated to the restoration of pre-war classic cars. But as generations and tastes changed, new cars appeared on the green. The attendees also looked young. High-performance sports cars dominated the scene.

The 1995 McLaren F1 was auctioned for a record $ 20 million at the Gooding & Company auction on Friday night. Meanwhile, automakers havetily gathered top customers who made a fuss at private events, with the launch of a flashy limited-edition high-priced supercar for the media.

“Pebble Beach is an important pillar,” said Lamborghini CTO Maurizio Reggiani. “Pebble Beach has taught us what people love in terms of the beauty of cars.”

Most notably, Audi presented the futuristic Skysphere concept on Wednesday. Mercedes-Benz previewed the new California-style convertible SL on Friday, which will not be officially revealed until September. Aston Martin unveiled Valkyrie and Valhalla models on a generous stand overlooking the Pebble Beach golf course, but only the media and seriously scrutinized customers could see the models in detail.

Both Rimac Automobili and Lucid Group have emerged at Pebble Beach to connect with potential customers who can afford to invest in the most expensive electric powertrains. Rimac used the podium to debut the blazingly fast Nebella sports car. The Monterey 2021 seemed to shift to where new cars and new players overtook the old in the surrounding area.

After a year of demand for ultra-luxury cars, it was the perfect environment to show off all your pandemic purchases on the racetracks and roads in and around Monterey and Carmel. With soaring auction prices and sold-out 7-digit sports cars, it became clear that the enthusiasm of performance cars hasn’t diminished. The new cars on display at Pebble Beach have a lot in common. Everything is expensive, packed with sports car technology and produced in small quantities. Here are some highlights.

Aston Martin

After some delays in recent years, the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider was announced as a sold-out car by new CEO Tobias Moores. Valkyrie has a removable roof panel with a top speed of 217 mph. Moers, who played the role of a pandemic, has revolutionized the way Aston produces cars.

Moers said adding new in-vehicle technology is essential to the future of the brand and will move away from the use of previous generation Mercedes-Benz technology. Valhalla in 2024 with a hybrid powertrain was also on display at the Aston stand.

Audi Sky Sphere

The concept of self-driving Skysphere seemed to belong to the CES show rather than a vintage car competition. It stood out as the most interesting car unveiled at Pebble Beach. Audi says the wheelbase can be slimmed down from a large car to a small roadster.

Bentley Flying Spur Mariner

The luxurious interior of the Bentley Flying Spur Mariner praised its lush leather, but the news that it includes a hybrid powertrain is important to Bentley.

Bugatti Bolide

Bolide wasn’t in Pebble, but was announced at a press conference at The Quail on Friday. New cars are a big problem for ultra-luxury car makers, especially the last petrol cars. Bugatti states that it will manufacture 40 fireballs at a price of $ 4 million each. The maximum speed is 300 mph.

Lamborghini Countach LPI800-4

Countach paid tribute to the iconic model 50 years after Marche’s debut. Under the hood, it’s a brand new car with a hybrid powertrain that can reach 60mph in 2.8 seconds.

Acura NSX Type S

Acura has announced the NSX, a high-end hybrid version of the supercar. This is an outgoing variant of the model that will soon disappear. It will manufacture only 350 cars and will start at around $ 171,000.

Rimac refrigerator

Rimac imprinted the mark on Monterey at the US debut of The Nevers, a $ 2.44 million electric supercar. According to Rimac, Nebella travels up to 400 miles at a top speed of 258 mph on a full charge. The bustling presence of Rimac around the town reminds us that while Pebble Beach was once a thing of the past, there is a thirst for new EV players who can overtake the competition.

