Cyberpunk 2077 Stream shows off boring DLC ​​items, not many others

Earlier today, a few Cyberpunk 2077 developers jumped on the official Twitch channel of CD Projekt Reds to give an overview of the upcoming 1.3 patches for the game and make it available for free to everyone the studio downloads. We have provided new in-game content that we plan to do. But like most of the infamous broken games, the overwhelming showcase seemed to want more viewers.

Cyberpunk 2077 was launched last December, riding a wave of criticism. For many, the end product is undoubtedly fundamentally flawed at the technical level by having to run on an old console, and the nobles promised by the developers in the game’s years of pre-release hype cycle. I felt that it was not comparable to the experience.

This forced CD Projekt Red to refund the broken game and eventually it was completely removed from the PlayStation Store. It felt like all the goodwill that the Polish developers had built up in The Witcher disappeared in an instant.

Since then, CD Projekt Red has released a few small patches to address the core performance issues of Cyberpunk 2077, but it remains the black mark of the studio’s reputation.

According to senior quest designer Patty Mills, this is the first stream of its kind. This is , as, as you all know, things haven’t gone as planned since its launch. We didn’t have much communication about what was happening in the project, where we were, and why things took so long. This is our attempt to fix the situation.

We learned a lesson about talking about things before things are done. He added a little later and set the tone of today’s broadcast early on.

After elaborating on some of the quality of life changes that will be made in the next Cyberpunk 2077 patch, including a minimap that actually magnifies when you enter the vehicle, the developers will find the small downloadable content included in the patch. I previewed some. They basically correspond to some new jackets, new cars, and another look of the free fighter Johnny Silverhand from the digitized rock star played by actor Keanu Reeves, many requests. I left.

Indifferent stream watchers frequently blamed the procedure, demanded more from developers, and used emotes like Resident Sleeper to drive the lack of enthusiasm home. The two major issues appeared to be related to the general lack of information on future prospects, especially when the promised next-generation ports and the first major expansions are of concern.

At some point, senior-level designer Miles Tost compared patching to already-released games with open-heart surgery, fostering a wall of resentment from viewers.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that people love to hate. I’m not sure if we can say recently that CD Projekt Red won’t bring even greater backlash from those who feel fooled by the dire conditions released last year.

It’s a silly situation everywhere. I don’t want to see developers harassed about CD Projekt Red’s leadership decision to release an apparently unfinished game, but often overpaid executives who should bear the brunt of player-based anger. I have a duty to protect.

The improved communication is great, CD Projekt Red, but don’t spare the developers by saving fragmented DLC announcements for the next brief blog post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/cyberpunk-2077-stream-leaves-fans-unimpressed-1847504172 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

