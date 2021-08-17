Micro Sectors Announces FANG & Innovation Exchange Trade Notes at NYSE Arca





New York, August 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / -REX Shares, LLC (REX) has two new MicroSectors Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) linked to the Solactive FANG Innovation Index published by the Bank of Montreal (“BMO”). Announced the release. (Symbol: SOLFANGT). MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (BULZ) and MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) will open trading in NYSE Arca tomorrow.

Launched in June 2021, the Solactive FANG Innovation Index is designed to track large US-listed tech and internet / media companies and represent the stock that builds today’s tomorrow’s technology. .. This index includes Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com, and Inc. (AMZN), Facebook, Inc. (FB), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Netflix Inc. (NFLX), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), and Tesla Inc. (TSLA). In addition, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Intel Corporation (INTC), Micron Technology, Inc. Includes seven shares with the largest market capitalization acquired from the technology sector and an average daily trading value of 12 months, such as (MU). ), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), salesforce.com, inc. (CRM), Square, Inc. (SQ), and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM).

Kevin Gopol, President of Exchange Trade Funds at BMO Global Asset Management, said: “For sophisticated investors, the addition of Solactive FANG & Innovation ETNs to their leveraged ETN lineup gives them more options when investing in these key sectors. Expanding their relationship with REX and providing innovative investment solutions. We are pleased to continue to provide it. We will meet the evolving needs of investors. “

“We are excited to partner with BMO and Solactive on separate leveraged and inverse leveraged exchanges. We believe the FANG Innovation Index will provide sophisticated investors with access to pure US Big Tech baskets. “Masu,” said Scott Acheychek, president. REX. “Micro Sectors aims to provide access to targeted investment trading instruments across popular market segments such as US Energy, US Large Cap Banks, and now Big Tech in the US. Focusing on innovation. “

ETNs are BMO senior unsecured debt.

BMO and REX have been cooperating in the development and issuance of ETNs since 2017 and currently offer over 14 ETN services.

For more information on BMO ETNs, please visit https://www.bmoetns.com/.

Investment suitability must be determined individually for each investor, and ETNs are not suitable for all investors. This information is not intended to be provided and should not be relied upon to provide accounting, legal, regulatory, or tax advice. Investors should consult with their financial adviser on these issues.

ETNs aim to be a day trading tool for advanced investors to manage day trading risk as part of their overall diversified portfolio. They are designed to meet the investment goals set on a daily basis. Long-term ETN returns can and will probably differ significantly from the returns of direct long-term or short-term investments in the index.

The ETN issuer, BMO, has submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement (including price supplements, product supplements, prospectus supplements, prospectuses) for each offering covered by this. .. A free writing prospectus is relevant. For more information on BMOs and these offerings, please read these documents submitted by BMO to the SEC and other documents related to these offerings. These documents are available free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Alternatively, if the Bank of Montreal, an agent or dealer participating in these offerings, calls toll-free 1-877-369-5412 to request, the applicable price supplements, product supplements, prospectus supplements, and prospectuses Arrange to send.

Solactive AG (“Solactive”) is an index licensor. Notes are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted, or sold by Solactive, and Solactive makes no express or implied representations, warranties, or warranties with respect to: (A) The adequacy of investing in notes. (B) Index quality, accuracy, and / or integrity. And / or (c) Results obtained from the use of indexes or by any individual or group. Solactive does not guarantee the accuracy and / or completeness of the index and shall not be liable for any errors or omissions in the index. Notwithstanding Solactive’s obligations to Licensee, Solactive reserves the right to change the way indexes are calculated or published, and Solactive is responsible for miscalculations or false, delayed or interrupted publication of indexes. Shall not. Solactive may incur any damages, including, but not limited to, special, incidental, punitive, indirect or consequential damages incurred or incurred as a result of profit or loss of business, or use (or unavailability). We are not responsible for this. index.

MicroSectors and REX are registered trademarks of REX. The trademark is licensed by the Bank of Montreal for use for a specific purpose. ETNs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by REX or its affiliates or third party licensors (collectively, the “REX Index Party”). The parties to the REX Index may express or imply with respect to the ETN owner or the general public regarding the general or the adequacy of investing in the ETN, or the ability of the index to track general market performance. We make no representations or warranties. The only relationship of the REX Index Party with the Bank of Montreal with respect to the Index is the index license and the specific trademark, service mark, and / or trade name of the REX Index Party. REX Indexing Parties are not responsible for or participate in the ETN price, amount, timing of ETN issuance or sale, or ETN determination or calculation. Will be converted to cash. The REX Indexing Parties have no obligations or responsibilities related to the management, marketing or trading of ETNs. Including securities in the index does not encourage REX index parties to buy, sell or hold such securities and is not considered investment advice.

About REX Share Established in 2015, REX Share (REX) is an independent provider of exchange-traded funds (ETPs) based in Fairfield, Connecticut. As an ETP architect, the REX team creates investment tools that solve a variety of specific challenges in the investor portfolio. The company has been building and building creative exchange-traded fund solutions for decades.

For more information, please visit www.rexshares.com or www.microsectors.com.

Twitter: @REXShares and @MSectors

About BMO Financial Group BMO, which has served and counted clients for 200 years, is a highly diversified financial services provider and the eighth largest asset-sized bank in North America. With total assets of $ 950 billion as of April 30, 2021, with a diverse and enthusiastic team of employees, BMO has reached over 12 million clients with a wide range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products. We provide services. Business through three business groups: Personal Banking and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets.

Internet: www.bmo.com

