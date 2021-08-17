Three keys to innovation discovered while creating your own online platform





August 17, 2021

Everyone is always looking for innovation, and innovation is the way we move forward as a society. That’s how we empower our communities and create big waves on a global level. This is what every organization on the planet is trying to incorporate into its operations, and some next-generation start-ups are completely centralized.

The best business comes when entrepreneurs combine their experience and passion with the goal of adding value to society. The best solution is to look for ways to rethink what innovation means in different situations. When entrepreneurs truly innovate, they become agents of change, breaking old boundaries while building new bridges. There are many ways entrepreneurs around the world can do this. This shows how Early Birds, my co-founded platform, is innovating and how some of the lessons we have learned during our journey can help.

Build a network of bridges

From my experience, most technology platforms offer tremendous value because they simultaneously bring together (and solve) multiple issues from multiple stakeholders. They act as bridges, interconnecting a variety of previously unknown parties. In a sense, innovation is achieved because an intelligently designed platform enables seamless problem solving, resulting in the development of a thriving community.

As we built Early Birds, we observed and addressed the following issues faced by stakeholders: Innovators with new products and solutions were looking for ways to identify them, sometimes at the proof-of-concept stage or the minimally executable product stage. Engage early adopters. Early adopter customers, private and public sector organizations wanted to create an edge by finding solutions to their problems. They wanted a truly usable innovation. In addition, there seemed to be concerns about the confidentiality of the issue and the need for expertise in the subject area, from finance to biotechnology. We envisioned a platform that would fill all these gaps. Backed by expertise from independent experts, we helped early adopters find relevant solutions faster, allowing innovators to scale faster. In less than two years, the EarlyBirds ecosystem has identified over 1 million innovators, over 400 organizations, and over 100 consulting professionals.

From my experience, if you focus on helping build real connections and building bridges to solve the pressing problems of the community, you’re on your way to the next strong innovation.

Accelerate change

Most organizations (or people) want innovation because they need to transform certain aspects of their business and life. They are trying to find the latest, most effective and most enjoyable solution to their problem. Are you an entrepreneur thinking about how to best rethink your product or service design from a fresh perspective? My suggestion is to look at the problems that businesses and people face when they want to change. Where are they stuck and how can you help them?

For example, the purpose of Early Birds was to help organizations pursue innovation and solve technical and commercial problems in their business. We wanted to help them find a solution with concrete and practical results. When I started designing the framework, I realized that I could help my organization in two ways: building competitiveness and developing agility. Therefore, our platform provides ways to continually improve across all business functions, quickly solve business and technical challenges, and disruptive innovative processes, models, and solutions on the market. It provides the organization with “self-learning” by showing how to keep track of it. ..

As the world around us changes at an unprecedented rate, everyone is leveling up and trying to overcome the next big mess. No one wants to be left behind. Innovation is so successful and welcomed that it can creatively help customers transform and stay on the right side of the wave.

Make it easier, smarter and faster

The optimally designed interface does exactly what the user intuitively expects. Think about your favorite technology platforms and ecosystems. Airbnb, Facebook and Uber may come to mind first. Each of these is an interface that guides you through all stages of your journey so that you are one step ahead of your requirements. They use programs to better package their needs, depending on their budget and preferences. They allow customers to explore what is available on the market. Innovation is achieved by providing users with a thoughtful and intuitive journey of discovery. This makes it immersive, smart, and quick. Users are happy when they find exactly what they are looking for.

EarlyBirds, on the other hand, encourages technology innovators to join by allowing technology innovators to register on the platform for free. The platform then guides customers to discover, quote, view supporting promotional material, and list offerings to share if they don’t already have an online sales contract option. The platform, on the other hand, encourages early adopters to list their business or technical challenges and state their exact requirements. Early Birds then leverages big data to identify innovators and connect employers to relevant innovators based on the challenges they face. EarlyBirds is an open innovation technology ecosystem based on three pillars: innovators, adapters and consultants, with a focus on making it easier, faster and smarter for all users on the platform. I grew up.

My advice to entrepreneurs building platform- and technology-driven businesses is to create compelling interfaces that anticipate and effectively solve each user’s requirements. We want to help users define problems and challenges and have them in their hands through solutions. We want to find ways to add value at each step of a user’s journey on the platform. Problem solving should be fun on your platform.

