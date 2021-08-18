Best smartphones under $ 500





The newly announced Google Pixel 5a with 5G is a follow-up to Pixel 4a smartphones, and there is no shortage of upgrades. Newcomers bring remarkable design and hardware upgrades that we all love, including large screens, high-capacity batteries, and official IP-rated fully waterproof builds. Best of all, the $ 449 Pixel 5a is cheaper than its predecessor, the $ 499.

Google Pixel 5a with 5G

Google store.google.com

$ 449.00

Main Specifications

• Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G • 6.34 inch FHD + OLED display • 12MP main, 16MP ultra wide, dual camera with 8MP self-camera • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage • 5G connection • 4,680 mAh battery, fast wired charging • Built-in stereo speaker, IP67 waterproof

I’ve been testing the Pixel 5a on 5G for over a week and found it to be a great smartphone. By offering valuable improvements at a lower price than previous generations, this product is the best smartphone for less than $ 500. Here’s everything you need to know about its design, features, and performance.

design

In terms of design, the 5G-powered Pixel 5a looks the same as the 5G-powered outgoing Pixel 4a. However, the all-metal unibody with a very dark green (mostly black by Google) finish is far superior to previous versions of the polycarbonate housing. The front of the phone is all about a 6.3-inch OLED display panel.

Stephan Vazarov

Compliant with the official IP67 standard, waterproofing and dustproofing are another major design improvement that the Pixel 5a with 5G brings. It’s the first A-series Pixel and rare in its price range. With the added durability, mobile phones have become infinitely desirable, comparable to much more expensive products.

Like many previous Pixel smartphones, modern smartphones have a distinctive power button with a contrasting finish. This time, Google has textured commonly used hardware buttons so they aren’t mistaken for volume keys. This is a small feature I like on this device.

The Pixel 5a with 5G has a standard audio jack. This is a feature that is no longer available on most high-end smartphones. The new Pixel’s insanely handy fingerprint sensor is also an outstanding feature, and I think it’s especially useful for unlocking your smartphone while wearing a face mask.

screen

Powered by 5G, the Pixel 5a’s OLED display panel is extremely sharp and lively, with a diagonal of 6.34 inches, the largest A-series Google smartphone to date. For comparison, last year’s Pixel 4a and 5G only had a 6.2-inch display panel.

Google

As expected from the 2021 smartphone, the new Pixel screen has few distracting bezels and is adorned with hole punches to accommodate smartphone selfie cameras. The screen also supports HDR-enhanced content, so compatible videos you watch showcase your scene in richer colors and more dramatic contrast. This is a screen that I love to do almost everything on my smartphone. I found it just as fun to compose work emails, catch up with YouTube highlights on the Premier League opening weekend, and play games on Google Stadia.

Display panels with high refresh rates have become cheaper smartphones over the past year. Also, the Pixel 5a with 5G doesn’t have it, but I don’t think it’s missing it. Most consumers will find that the excellent battery life of their smartphones is a worthwhile trade-off.

camera

Pixel products have always been one of the best camera phones since their original debut in 2016, and the 5a is no exception. Thanks to the hardware and Google’s image processing sorcery, the Pixel 5a’s dual camera can take pictures with exceptional quality in almost any lighting scenario. The last bit contains a challenging low-light scene made possible by the camera’s nightsight feature. There is also an astrophotography mode, which allows you to take pictures of astronomical phenomena and night sky areas. This is a feature that will satisfy Stargazer.

Stephan Vazarov

Stephan Vazarov

The phone can also capture sharp 4K video at up to 60 frames per second. There are also many image stabilization modes, which was fun.

Overall, the performance of the smartphone’s camera is similar to that of the more expensive Pixel 5, and is the best I’ve come across with a product under $ 500.

performance

Powered by 5G, the Pixel 5a delivers fast, smooth performance during testing. We opened new apps seamlessly and easily handled Android app routines consisting of switching between Slack, Microsoft Outlook, Google Chrome, Twitter, WhatsApp and Zoom.

It’s worth noting that expensive Android smartphones with more RAM have better multitasking capabilities, but for phones under $ 500, the Pixel 5a with 5G is the most notable.

Google

We know that low battery anxiety is a reality, but we’re happy to report that it’s not a problem with this device. The 5a is equipped with the largest battery encountered on Pixel smartphones and was easy to use with frequent use throughout the day between charges. For a week of constantly tinkering with the device, I didn’t even have any signs of battery anxiety at noon. The device includes a fast and promising USB-C charging connector and bundled adapter in its retail package.

It was no surprise that the Pixel 5a with 5G doesn’t have wireless charging. This is a useful feature that has not yet been adopted by Android smartphones in this price range, so it is currently only available for premium products. But given its excellent price, it’s a feature that allows you to live completely without you.

User experience

Always having access to the lightest, latest and safest Android iterations on the manufacturer’s hardware is one of the main reasons to consider a Pixel smartphone, and 5a is no exception. The cumbersome, bloatware-free user experience is endlessly customizable and a pleasure to interact with.

Google

Unlike many affordable Androids, the 5G-powered Pixel 5a is backed by three years of Android and security updates. This means that you’ll be the first to get new Android features until your next upgrade.

wrap up

The Pixel 5a and 5G are better than smartphones that cost less than $ 500. This is because this product has all the important boxes checked. It’s sleek, durable, fast, good at capturing photos and videos, and can be used all day, so it’s all affordable. In addition, this phone offers a novel Android user experience unlike any other in its class.

The Google Pixel 5a with 5G costs $ 449 and comes with 128 GB of non-expandable storage. This is enough capacity for all users except the consumers who need the most data. By the way, the iPhone 11, the best alternative to Apple’s product, costs $ 649 without 5G with the same amount of storage.

Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G, which I recently tested, rivals the new Pixel thanks to a smoother display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, expandable storage, and a multi-sensor camera with more megapixels for $ 500. It’s a formidable Android device. Choose the Pixel 5a with 5G for great camera and craftsmanship (Galaxy is made of plastic) and the next level of Android experience it brings.

Buy Google Pixel 5a with 5G

Stefan Vazharov Senior Technology Editor Stefan is a senior technology editor at BestProducts.com, covering the technology industry since 2015 and testing the latest gadgets. He has previously featured technical products on GSMArena.com, and his work can also be found in Popular Mechanics.

