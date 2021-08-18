Cargill has partnered with Aero Farms for cocoa grown indoors





The agreement marks a multi-year research agreement aimed at improving cocoa bean yields and developing more climate-resistant agricultural practices. Through research collaboration, Aero Farms’ expertise in controlled environmental agriculture and Cargills will bring together a broad knowledge of cocoa agriculture and production practices.

Agtech for Sustainable Cacao

The two tissues experimented with a variety of indoor cultivation techniques, including aerial and hydroponics, light, carbon dioxide, irrigation, nutrients, plant space, and pruning, to identify optimal conditions for cocoa tree growth. increase.

These findings determine factors such as faster tree growth and higher yields, accelerated development of varieties with enhanced resistance to pests and diseases, and unleashing the full flavor and color potential of cocoa beans. It is targeted.

According to Cargill, this achievement will help secure a future supply of cocoa beans in the face of climate change. However, Niels Boeche, managing director of Cargill Cocoa Europe, emphasized that such initiatives were not intended to replace traditional cocoa production, and the findings would be shared with the agricultural cooperatives that supply Cargill. I added.

Boetje says environmental issues and rising demand for cocoa products are putting more and more pressure on the global cocoa supply chain.

Through partnerships with innovative companies such as research institutes, universities and Aero Farms, we are collaborating across sectors in bold experiments to improve the productivity and resilience of traditional cocoa growing businesses. We look forward to sharing our findings with farmers’ cooperatives in the cocoa supply chain to ensure the prosperity of the next generation of cocoa sector.

Platform for optimizing plants

AeroFarms has experience working with over 550 different crops.

AeroFarms is excited to share a vision similar to Cargill, nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way, and this time work on another project focused on cocoa, AeroFarms said. Co-founder and CEO David Rosenberg said.

Indoor farming, a pioneer of patented vertical farming, aims to provide the perfect conditions for plant prosperity and bring agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety and productivity. According to AeroFarms, the process uses up to 95% less water and no pesticides than traditional field farming.

AeroFarms sees its unique technology as a platform for optimizing plant biology, genetics, mechanical systems, operational systems, environmental systems, digital control, data capture and analytics. Genetics and speed breeding are one of the areas we are focusing on. Rosenberg emphasized that applying our platform to optimize cocoa growth is one way Aero Farms can have a wide range of positive impacts on the world.

Early exploratory work has already begun at AeroFarms Global Headquarters in Newark, NJ, and will soon be expanded to the state-of-the-art AeroFarms AgX Research & Development indoor vertical farm in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Early 2022.

Agtech for Food System Transformation is one of the subjects under the microscope at Climate Smart Food, the upcoming digital summit of Food Navigators.

Twelve hours of content are streamed in four days to discuss issues ranging from sustainable sourcing to sustainable consumption to food and agricultural innovation.

With food systems accounting for about a quarter of today’s greenhouse gas emissions, it’s clear that regular business is not an option. So what needs to be changed to move to truly sustainable nutrition? Please join us.

Click here to register for free, or click here to view the full program details.

Climate Smart Food, September 27-30, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodnavigator.com/Article/2021/08/17/Cargill-partners-with-AeroFarms-for-indoor-grown-cocoa

