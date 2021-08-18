Afghans are evacuating by WhatsApp, Google Forms, or whatever means possible





The sudden collapse of the Afghan government has led to desperate attempts to accelerate online rescue and evacuation efforts. These attempts, organized primarily through Google Forms, WhatsApp, and private social media groups, seek to fill the void left by the US government’s failure to protect vulnerable Afghans. It’s the only lifeline for many trying to flee the country, as observers fear that crowdsourced information will be used by the Taliban to identify the very people in need of rescue. It may be, but at the same time it is not without risk.

The war in Afghanistan took 20 years and killed at least 174,000 people, but the fall of Kabul occurred during the weekend. As the Taliban approached, former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Saturday, August 14. By Sunday, the Taliban had entered the Afghan Presidential Palace.

However, Kabul residents waited for fear of what hijacking meant to them, or tried to escape the chaotic scene of Afghanistan’s only refugee city airport, so as many people as possible. Desperate volunteer work was underway to help.

Avoid bureaucracy

Afghanistan and its allies had been organized for several weeks, but these efforts took on new urgency as the last major city fell into the Taliban within a week, often without resistance. Various resettlements worked primarily in informal online networks of people at home and abroad, including journalists, nonprofits, universities, and even government officials who may work outside of formal policy. I was trying to organize the list of Afghans targeted by the program and avoid slow-moving bureaucratic processes altogether.

“Real-time messaging platforms are being used to make quick decisions, which show the intensity of crisis and despair.”

Mark Ratnero, Harvard Kennedy School

Some groups were planning to charter planes for commercial aircraft. Some have planned to crowdsource information about road conditions to identify and assist Afghans stuck in the state heading to Kabul. On the other hand, some have focused on more specific target groups, such as journalists, female leaders, and Afghans involved in specific projects.

If anyone in Kabul can arrive at the airport by the weekend, enter the information here, share it with the Air Evacuation Company and the Department of State, and read the top of one Google Form created by the National Security Union. please. A related organization hoping to evacuate Afghans who already have passports.

