Humanity review





The civilization series is on the market I’m sorry I had to do this 30 years ago. It helped create the genre and remained undefeated all the time, but there is a hint that as we progressed through the 21st century, Civ’s formula became a bit outdated in the sixth game. Entering the amplitude, Segas tries fresh air, humanity.

For Amplitude, this game has been created for years. The Endless Legend and Endless Space have been revolutionized by the studio over the last decade, honing their 4X (Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate) skills and in clean menu tactical combat. Connecting everything they learned to a direct challenge to civilization was the inevitable end of this approach.

You may have noticed that I’ve already talked a lot about civilization, and I’ll do it much more in this review. I’m sorry, but it’s unavoidable. Sid Meier and Bruce Shelley helped explore the genres that civilization has long dominated. Mankind is built from scratch as a homage / response to it, and at the core is how the provision of Amplitudes can be differentiated from civilization. Most people will want to know about humanity. Basically, the Civs system is the language of the genre itself, so it’s literally impossible to talk about humanity without repeatedly mentioning Civ.

Where should we start with a game that covers the history of mankind for thousands of years? When humanity puts you under the control of a handful of Neolithic tribes and gently asks them to find a good place to live, you probably want to calm them down and start. Before making a suggestion, you can also start from the beginning The process of turning them into the first people to send missions to the surface of Mars.

However, in all other games like this, you’ll be asked to pick one faction and keep it going to the end of the game, but humanity has a trick. It’s about allowing you to play as many factions as you like. Recognizing that people and culture change over time, you can start the game as a Roman, but move to Venetian and then Italian throughout later ages, each with a different focus and different perks and bonuses. You will be able to do it. I’m using some Italian as an example of the continuity available here. As you progress, you can choose from any of the factions available as you progress, jumping from Asia to Africa to Europe.

This has the visual consequence of allowing Avatar humans to build their own rulers instead of using stock readers. Wearing new clothes each time you change, the city’s buildings transform to reflect cultural changes. However, it also has the advantage of real gameplay in that humanity is not tied to a single approach to the game as a whole. In this cultural exchange, instead of choosing one particular aspect and being bound by that tactic to reward every game, it reacts to how the world and its resources, and the places between them, have evolved. You can adapt your strategy on the fly.

This has some issues that come soon, but overall I love this idea. I don’t want to be tied to a particular playstyle before looking at a map or opponent in a game like this, so having the opportunity to constantly reroll the empire throughout the game is probably humanity’s smartest new idea.

And I now want to continue other ways for humanity to make a radical departure from the 4X norms, but I can’t. I hadn’t participated in previous demos or beta games, so it turned out to be much closer to civilization than I expected. This is comfortable in one sense, but disappointing in another. On the bright side, Amplitude was ruthless by tweaking the Civilizations formula, armed with the results of its own Dalience in the 4X genre, not losing the brand name and long-standing fan expectations, and they got their hands on it. Almost everything has changed either will be a complete success, or at least an overall improvement. Some examples:

Your civil society is established by asking you about how you want to deal with things, evolving in response to the situation, rather than moving forward in a straight line. Do you own the land individually or collectively? Is art censored or is it free? There are never wrong choices, only results, each of which will help you build your own empire. Much thought has been put into playing tall (small number of populous specialty cities) vs. wide (a vast empire), or both. Again, the approach works just as well. If you want to play wide, you can roll over the map as usual and manage each city accordingly. However, if you want to play taller, you can combine the cities into larger administrative areas (or a single megalopolis if needed). This combines all the outputs, but requires only part of the management. As someone who likes tall play, I really liked this. Mankind deals with only two currencies: gold (buying things and keeping everything) and influence. The latter gives you a lot of tactical flexibility because you pay for everything from joining cities to establishing new settlements to worshiping new citizens. You should always decide which of these approaches is the best way to use it. Combat will be known to anyone who has played Endless Legend. Unlike modern Civ games, where each unit occupies its own space on the map, you can generally combine 4-7 human units into a single stack, making it easier to move and confusing the world militarily. There is nothing to do. Then, when fighting, these stacks unfold, deploying each unit into the game world, fighting small basic tactical engagements, or slightly more complex engagements if city siege is involved. I can. There is no Fire Emblem, but it’s a much more interesting way to solve the problem than crushing the unit.

Perhaps the biggest highlight for me was the world itself. As you can see in the screenshots throughout this review, the map is beautiful and scrolling through the map with each new game to absorb the landscape is a never-ending pleasure. Not only does it look great when zoomed out, but it’s really lively when you look closer, and you can see people playing on the beach and animals running through the grasslands.

One of the things I’m really interested in reviewing these large strategy games is, most of the time, what they’re actually doing in those games. All the features and highlights are working fine, but if you spend 250-500 hours in the game, I think the most important thing for their success is to click and repeat again and again. Common shit, details, chores, busy work.

In humanity, it is the practical management of your own city and territory. Allocating populations to different tasks (such as agriculture and research), building new structures, expanding cities across maps, and balancing books are all done from the same city management screen. This spends most of the time in the sandbox. I’m playing with humanity.

It’s also my favorite thing in the game. A systematic way in which you can expand and upgrade your territory, a way in which you empowered you to shape the development of your people by strengthening your choices, when you put your roots together Start chaining to and sometimes get more soothing momentum than a true 4X experience as you play Cities: Skylines.

Mankind will be classic as a lonely Zen garden-like experience. SimCity is an intercontinental scale for thousands of years. The pitfall here is that this is the only country you have in many games, how you interact with others, and more importantly, how AI interacts with players. It means that we are leaving a request.

Image: Humanity

Humanity’s urban management is a great smooth enjoyment, but it’s too smooth and lacks the activity and crisis surge that would interrupt a good 4X game. This will be a long session, and yes, this has another turn hook start as the civilization blurs into a monotonous ham. It also has the same issues that plague other Amplitude games. There are AI rivals out there, but it rarely feels like you’re actually playing with or playing against someone.

Frustratingly, there are plenty of diplomatic and trade-indicating systems here, and conflicts can still be subtle and strategic, but for some reason, AI will reach you from across the street. I don’t feel like I’m doing more than shaking. And when you interact, everything feels supple and lifeless. This is primarily due to the faction that lacks the name of the game and exchanges cultures, making it difficult for them to track their opponents or form some lasting relationship with them. I thank Civs’ rude and intrusive leader for almost completely eliminating his feelings and attachment to his rivals here. Add spices to otherwise incredibly bland recipes.

This was very disappointing to me. As mentioned in other reviews, the best strategy games don’t rise to the top due to tactics, but reach there for stories that can be woven in each playthrough. They are part of something bigger, something important, as well as 300 turn clicks on the spreadsheet. The story of mankind is like an almost unobtrusive television show, humming for several seasons before being sent to bed, rarely throwing waves of drama or excitement. The powerful and structured story was a little surprising! ).

As the times progress, there are surprisingly diverse cultural choices (these are European choices, including Persia, Mexico and Zulu), most of which are only available once per game. :Human race

Another disappointment is that the game, which has studied civilization very closely and made so many welcome changes to its venerable old dinosaur approach, is one of the deepest and most dangerous traps of civilization. It was a way to get into the endgame directly. More specifically, like Civ, the fact that humanity ends the game and marches towards its villain.

No matter how close you are to the rest of the game, the player will always meander towards any winning condition. Space missions, world domination, or total points aggregated in 300 turns by default (change this number immediately after installation), its length is by no means sufficient). I wanted to see humanity apply the same boldness to conclusions as the rest of the game. Much of my minute-by-minute experience was spent finding the joy of tinkering with my city and its citizens, so it was unpleasant to finally transform it into a sprint to the finish line.

Behind the quote of the human box

Of course, ownership of public land

How nice

It’s a beautiful and smart take of the venerable old genre

dislike

Due to its all appearance, humanity is also a little soulless

Release date

August 17, 2021

Played

Played 3 full games with different map sizes and chose different cultures each time

These failures (and some failures like some frustrating bugs) were disappointing, but in a broader context, humanity never beat a giant in one game. The bedrock of the series is so close to perfection that there has never been a permanent competitor to civilization. It was huge in that genre and people didn’t need anything else. Amplitude here is a smart prosperity and some big ideas, a deep understanding of what not only makes 4X games great, but not great, but can be improved, despite dropping the ball several times. It shows that it is. After applying that philosophy to Civilization, Im wants to know what they can do with their game through inevitable patches, updates, enhancements, and sequels.

But for now, all I have to say is this first vision for humanity. This is a game that was promised to be revolutionary, but instead ended up as a very good evolution.

