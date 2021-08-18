YouTube Upgrades Search with Chapter Previews and Better Recommendations for Translated Videos – TechCrunch





YouTube today announced two feature updates that make it easier to find the content you’re looking for on the platform. This includes visual search capabilities and easy discovery of foreign language videos with captions in the user’s local language.

On the desktop, YouTube users can hover over the video thumbnail to watch a short clip play. This feature has also been extended to mobile, adding the ability to browse chapters in the video. Users can jump directly to the chapter they are most interested in from the search page.

“Let’s say you’re looking for a good sourdough recipe and want to work on your kneading technique. With these new search results, you’ll see every step in the video, from feeding starters to pulling bread out of the oven. Yes, you can skip to the kneading chapter, “said Pablo Paniagua, director of product management, on his blog. officer.

Other product updates recommend users in other languages ​​as long as the videos have captions available in that language. Therefore, to extend the YouTube sourdough example, if you speak Icelandic and cannot find a suitable sourdough tutorial in your language, YouTube may recommend an English tutorial with Icelandic subtitles. .. First, YouTube complements search results with English videos, but plans to expand to more languages.

In India and Indonesia, YouTube is also testing the ability to complement search results with links from Google search to other sites.

“Not all searches contain high-quality or relevant video content that’s exactly what you’re looking for,” Paniagua explained.

Google Search already had a feature that users could skip to select a moment in the video. Even at the end of last year, Google (YouTube’s parent company) experimented with a mobile search feature that recommended short videos from TikTok and Instagram. However, instead of opening the TikTok or Instagram app, the video opens within a search engine and keeps the user on Google.

These updates to YouTube’s search capabilities became apparent as the controversy over the platform’s search algorithms continued. Last month, Mozilla released a study suggesting that YouTube’s algorithms continue to promote “bottom feed” content. Mozilla crowdsourcing data from participants using a browser extension called Regrets Reporter. This requires the user to self-report a YouTube video that the user does not want to watch. Mozilla has found that YouTube regrets are 60% higher in countries where English is not the primary language. Still, YouTube representatives said features that could mitigate this (for example, recommending foreign videos with local language captions) were not developed in response to the Mozilla report.

“Our team has been working on these features for months, from how-to to DIY, with the goal of helping users find what they’re looking for,” said a YouTube spokeswoman. increase.

