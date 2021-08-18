How to complete the August 17th Player Pick SBC for over 88 with the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team





EA Sports today introduced more than 88 new player picks to the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Team Building Challenge (SBC) menu. This SBC expires on Monday, August 23rd and is repeatable.

Upon completion, you will be given the option to choose one of four rare gold cards with a total rating of at least 85. As of August 17, the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has 200 special cards, so it’s a good time to open such a pack.

EA announced the third batch of the best re-releases in the pack on Friday, August 13th. This special player batch includes the Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory, FOF Summer Stars, Team of the Season (TOTS), Team of the Week (TOTW), and Team of the Year (TOTY). You can see the full pool of players here.

Given that this is a loot box, there are no guaranteed items. Most people can afford a good player, as it can result in cards that don’t fit into the current Meta in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

If you are interested in completing a player pick SBC of 88 or more, submit an 85 rated team with at least 50 chemicals and at least one season’s Inform or Team (TOTS) card. is needed. If you purchase all 11 players required for the solution, it will cost about 68,000-70,000 FUT coins on all platforms.

According to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA, the cheapest solution to complete the Player Pick SBC for over 88 years old on August 17th right now is:

GK: Lus Maximiano 78-Evaluation (Sporting CP) CB: Jos Fonte 93-Evaluation (Lille) CB: Jos S 78-Evaluation (Olympiacos) CB: Zouhair Feddal 78-Evaluation (Sporting CP) LM: Nuno Sequeira 78-Evaluation (Lille) Braga) CM: Celso Orz 78-Evaluation (Rayados) CM: Miguel Veloso 77-Evaluation (Heras Verona) RM: Ricardo Esgaio 78-Evaluation (Sports CP) LW: Jaimemata 79-Evaluation (Getafe) RW: Genre Carapadura 93- Rating (Benevent) ST: Luis Muriel 93 Rating (Atalanta)

