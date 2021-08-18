UofL’s research partnership helps Kentucky manufacturers adopt 3D printing





A bioengineering student, Jack Roeder uses a 3D printing device at the Institute of Laminated Art Science and Technology at the University of Louisville.

The Advantage Kentucky Alliance, a manufacturing expansion partnership between UofL and the state, is launching a new program to help manufacturers develop better products and adopt 3D printing technology to improve their productivity.

The program, called Accelerated Innovative Manufacturing with 3D Printing (AIM-3DP), provides training, mentorship, and UofL-backed research, development, and consulting to small and medium-sized manufacturers in the automotive and aerospace sectors. This work is supported by a new $ 90,000 grant from the Public and Land Grant University Associations, one of only three of this type in the country.

Kunal Kate, an assistant professor at the UofLs JB Speed ​​School of Engineering, aims to help these companies leverage cutting-edge, future-oriented technologies. My hope is that it can be used to support businesses throughout Kentucky, based on the research and innovation that was undertaken in UofL’s advanced manufacturing.

AIM-3DP will work with manufacturers and UofL researchers and students to identify better and more efficient ways to manufacture, develop new product lines, and grow. The size of the project is arbitrary, but AIM-3DP selects two large projects for more detailed work and divides the company and the cost.

AKA provides AIM-3DP companies with coaching and training on business development, continuous improvement and leadership. Enterprises will also receive grant creation training in the hope that the project will lead to SME innovation research and SME technology transfer applications and fund technology development and innovation.

Companies can apply for participation in the program here.

Our mission at AKA is to increase productivity and growth opportunities to support Kentucky manufacturers and distributors, maintain and create additional jobs, increase global competitiveness and create new revenue streams. It’s about creating, says Scott Broughton, AKA’s center director. AIM-3DP can help us fulfill that mission, and Im is excited to work with UofL to make it happen.

The AIM-3DP grant is funded by the research grant APLU received from the US Department of Commerce’s Institute of Physical Sciences and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, a non-regulatory body. In this initiative, public universities are exploring ways to develop and expand partnerships with Manufacturing Expansion Partnership Centers to empower small and medium-sized manufacturers to adopt key technologies for success.

Sheila Martin, vice president of economics and community engagement at APLU, recognizes that technology adoption is critical to the success and long-term sustainability of small and medium-sized manufacturers. Still, barriers to new technology adoption still drive many manufacturers out of business. We were thrilled that these public universities, MEP centers, and private sector partners are stepping up to find new models to drive success.

The AIM-3DP program builds on the strengths of both partners. At UofL, companies have a robust infrastructure for additive manufacturing and material innovation, including the UofL Additive Manufacturing Institute of Science and Technology, known as AMIST, and a well-equipped center for rapid prototyping. You can access it.

Kentucky has a proud and rich manufacturing history, said Will Metcalf, Vice President of R & D and Partnerships at UofLs Research and Innovation. Through this collaboration with AKA, we help Kentucky manufacturers innovate, adopt cutting-edge technology and stay competitive.

Other partnerships that receive the AIM-3DP grant are Northern Illinois University / Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center and Ohio University / Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership Southeast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uoflnews.com/section/science-and-tech/uofl-research-partnership-helps-kentucky-manufacturers-adopt-3d-printing/

