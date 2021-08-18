workdocs on monday.com are like google docs about steroids





Work management company monday.com has launched a new online collaboration software solution called workdocs that aims to make Google Docs spend money.

Rather than switching between the platform and other office software for employees, workdocs are built directly into the monday.com platform. It is also available to all users of the company, including users with a free plan, although it is limited to up to two users.

Similar to Salesforce’s Quip, workdocs is a more comprehensive product that doesn’t hide its functionality behind additional subscriptions. The ability to edit live documents in workdocs is included in the user’s monday.com subscription, but to be able to edit in Quip, you’ll need to upgrade to the Salesforce Anywhere Advanced plan, which costs $ 100 per user per month. It costs a tremendous amount of money.

workdocs is already integrated into Monday.com’s WorkOS, but the company plans to add integrations with other popular software from Salesforce, Microsoft, and Google in the future.

Workdocs leverages monday.com’s new real-time engine built on the Work OS operating system, enabling hundreds of people to work on the same document at the same time.

With Workdocs, monday.com users can view shared work documents that are visible to other team members, private work documents that can only be viewed by themselves or other invited users, and documents from other team members and users outside the organization. You can create shared work documents that you can add to. The workdocs user can enter text and see that others are working at the same time, but the undo feature is to undo only the user’s own work, not the latest addition to the document. Please note.

Despite the just-released workdocs, there are already over 30 widgets available for the service, including calendars, charts, clocks, inboxes, list views, and Gantt. Like the workdocs docs, these widgets work in real time, and when tasks are updated on Monday.com, they are updated as well.

Existing monday.com users can log on to the company platform and check out workdocs themselves, and interested users can watch this new video providing service details.

Via Enterprise Times

