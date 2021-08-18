ACM Research (Shanghai), an operating subsidiary of ACM Research, completes IPO registration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission





Fremont, Calif., August 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-ACM Research, Inc., a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technology for advanced semiconductor devices. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR) provides up-to-date status information today. The proposed initial public offering (STAR ​​Market IPO) and ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., an ACM operating subsidiary to Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (STAR ​​Market) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. (ACM Shanghai) listed.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has announced that ACM Shanghai has been approved for STAR Market IPO registration and will soon enter the STAR Market IPO issuance process. ACM predicts that the publishing process will be completed in the coming months, but the timing is affected by many factors outside the control of ACM Shanghai.

Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM, commented: We are pleased that ACMShanghai has completed CSRC registration and is moving to the final stages of the IPO issuance process at STAR Market. We are confident that listing on the Star Market, coupled with continued listing of ACM Class A common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market, will accelerate our mission to become a global player in the semiconductor equipment industry.

ACM Research, Inc.about

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, thermal processes essential for advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, and wafer level packaging. The company is committed to providing customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in many manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

Description of future prospects

The statements in the second and third paragraphs of this press release regarding the completion and timing of ACM Shanghai’s STAR Market IPO and the listing of shares on the STAR Market are not historical facts, but future in the sense of civil securities. Make up the outlook statement. The Proceedings Reform Act of 1995. These statements are forecasts only, reflect management’s current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. ACM Shanghai may not be able to complete its listing with the STAR Market IPO for several reasons. Many are outside the control of ACM Shanghai and could be exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in China and around the world. Among other factors, ACM Shanghai needs to obtain further STAR Market IPO and Chinese government approval required to authorize the listing. Approval may be denied or significantly delayed by regulators for reasons other than ACM Shanghai or for unknown reasons. .. Similarly, STAR Market listing applications may be rejected or delayed at the discretion of CSRC. ACM makes these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that have occurred since the date of this document, or to reflect changes in expectations regarding the occurrence of these forward-looking events or unexpected events. We shall not be obliged to update it publicly.

ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is ACM Research, Inc. Is a trademark of. For convenience, this trademark appears unsymbolized in this press release, but its practice does not imply that ACM Research does not make the maximum claims under: Applicable law, its right to such trademarks.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

For the United States: Blueshirt GroupRalph Fong + 1 (415) [email protected]

China: Blueshirt Group AsiaGary Dvorchak, CFA + 86 (138) [email protected]

