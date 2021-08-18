COVID delays Apple and Google production shift from China





The recent outbreak of TAIPEI-COVID-19 is due to Apple, Google, Amazon and their major suppliers to move production from China to Vietnam as the government tightens border control to contain new variants of the virus. It’s confusing the plan.

For example, when Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 smartphone series is manufactured in China, even though the company planned to move mobile phone production to northern Vietnam early last year, four people familiar with the matter said. Told.

Like last year’s Pixel 5 series, Vietnam will have limited engineering resources and intermittent travel restrictions, so new phones will be assembled in Shenzhen.

Meanwhile, Apple will start mass-producing the latest AirPods earphones in China instead of Vietnam as previously planned, two people familiar with the situation said. They said the company wants to move about 20% of its new AirPods production to Vietnam later.

AirPods (both entry-level and high-end models) were one of the earliest products Apple began mass-producing in Vietnam, starting production in Vietnam about two years ago during the US-China trade war. Did.

According to one, plans to bring Apple’s MacBook and iPad production to Vietnam are also pending due to lack of engineering resources, an incomplete notebook computer supply chain, and a dynamic COVID situation. ..

Production of smart doorbells, security cameras and smart speakers for Amazon, which recently moved to Vietnam, has also faced a delay since May as assembly lines in the northern part of the country dealt with a surge in local incidents and stricter COVID prevention measures. .. Said with direct knowledge of the problem.

Thanks to its young workforce and proximity to China, Vietnam was in a good place to attract tech makers when Washington began imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018. Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Dell suppliers have set up or expanded their factories in the country for the past few years.

However, building a new regional supply chain also requires training of experienced engineers and local workers. A supply chain executive serving Apple and Google told Nikkei Asia.

Executives said it was particularly difficult to implement so-called new product introductions (companies and suppliers working together to develop and produce completely new products) in Vietnam due to the shortage of engineers.

“”[Vietnam’s] The engineering workforce isn’t quite enough yet, “he said.

Earlier this month, China’s National Immigration Administration confirmed that it had delayed the issuance of new passports and travel documents to strengthen border control and contain the outbreak of delta variants.

“The administration has rigorously reviewed all citizens’ passports and travel document applications to prevent the pandemic from spreading through cross-border movements,” a public Q & A document released by the administration on August 4. Said. “The administration will continue to adopt strict policies to limit unnecessary cross-border travel.”

The wave of infections intensified in May, making it more difficult to send workers to Vietnam, sources said.

Several supply chain managers have told Nikkei Asia that it is difficult for Chinese staff to apply for a business trip to Vietnam, and from the beginning of this year China needs “more documents and questions.”

Many suppliers have stated that they have tried to send engineers of other nationalities, but the immigration requirements for both are still strict.

“Border control has been strengthened in recent months. The company was not able to easily dispatch Chinese engineers to support Amazon’s production projects in northern Vietnam, so the company was a fully vaccinated Taiwanese engineer. I brought him from China, “said the senior. Amazon supplier manager.

To counter the recent surge in infectious diseases, major Vietnamese provinces have ordered factories to stop production unless they can provide workers with sleep and travel arrangements. Samsung Electronics has temporarily suspended production in Ho Chi Minh City and reduced its workforce due to the intensifying COVID situation. Apple’s major suppliers Foxconn, Luxshare and Goertek also temporarily suspended production in northern Vietnam in May to comply with stricter COVID controls.

Annabel Sue, an analyst at research firm IDC, told Nikkei Asia that Vietnam’s retreat, which has already emerged as China’s major alternative manufacturing base, is likely to be temporary.

“We have noticed that the revival of COVID-19 and government measures have affected production lines and slowed the shift in production capacity, but the Vietnamese government has long adopted such strict measures. I don’t think it will. It will affect the improvement of the country’s economy and production capacity. “

China still boasts the world’s largest and most sophisticated electronics supply chain, and the Chinese government will do everything it can to prevent many manufacturing jobs from leaving the country, Sue added. .. “This is a long-term tug of war between China and non-China production, and after all, the pace of production shifts will depend on geopolitical pressure from larger economies such as the accelerating United States and India. .It.”

Apple, Amazon and Google declined to comment.

Additional report by Lien Hoang of Ho Chi Minh City

