TCL Announces $ 80 HD Camera for Android TV and Google TV Set





TCL, a Roku smart TV OEM partner, says it has launched a new $ 80 HD camera specifically designed for the Android TV and Google TV product lines.

According to TCL, the provocatively named full HD USB camera (see full spec sheet here) will be launched last week with a new iteration of the 5 Series and 6 Series smart TVs that were previously only available in Roku flavors. Match. But now it also has the new Google TV operating system.

When connected to a TCL smart TV via USB, the camera allows video conferencing with up to 32 people, just say “Hey Google, open Duo” and Google’s Duo conferencing app via the Google Assistant’s voice command Activates.

For now, TCL sells cameras only as an add-on.

As Roku doesn’t like it, its operating system is “built specifically” for streaming, making it more cost-effective for smart TV makers to popularize their operating systems. But in this case, smart TV makers seem to have found Google’s more robust Android TV platform and the recently introduced usage of Google TV search and recommended overlays.

TCL recently emphasized that it has not abandoned Roku, which has just begun aggressive European partnership expansion.

Rather, TCL claims that the smart TV OS business has expanded beyond Google TV and Roku, leaving strong competitors such as Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Tizen, and LG webOS.

