Guest Column: Grow with Google Digital Readiness Series-Albert Lea Tribune





Ask for a score by Dean Swanson

More and more SMEs are now using or adding digital access and marketing to their business operations strategies. I explained this in the previous column. But now there are new resources for businesses that need help and information on this. This column introduces new resources that are valuable to SMEs.

SCORE announces the start of partnerships with Grow with Google and the International Downtown Association (IDA), a four-part design designed to enable small business owners to develop the skills they need to succeed online and grow their company. Launched a free digital readiness series of configurations. This is a very flexible resource. You can complete only one module, or all four, and you will receive a digital readiness badge for each module you complete.

Grow with Google gives everyone in the workforce today and students driving the workforce tomorrow access to the best Google training and tools to grow their skills, careers and businesses. The purpose is to do. For more information, please visit grow.google.com.

Series Goals: This series aims to help small business owners like you to:

Find Online: Bring your business online and improve your digital presence. Customers are online, so a strong online presence is mission-critical, even if your business isn’t for sale on the web. Learn how to enhance your online presence with easy-to-use tools.

Reach more customers: Connect with more customers in more places. Whether you’re trying to drive traffic to your website or through your door, discover where your potential customers are with free tools and with your business Reach prospects with digital ads that fit your budget.

Sell ​​Online: Make it easier for customers to shop with you on your website. Connect with shoppers online, optimize your e-commerce settings, and increase your sales by making your customers pay online faster, easier, and more secure.

Work remotely: You can run your business from anywhere. Learn how to move from working in the office to working at home (or anywhere else you like). Find everything you need to stay connected and productive wherever you are.

Series Details: The Digital Readiness Series is a free program consisting of four learning modules. Each module includes Grow with Google Quick Help Video, Google Primer Mini Course (free Primer app is available on the App Store and Google Play), and Virtual Grow with Google Workshop. You can watch videos and take Primer mini courses at any time. In addition, the Grow with Google Workshop will be live or on-demand and will take place on your own schedule. As mentioned above, you can complete one module or all four and get a digital readiness badge for each module you complete.

Small business CEOs are encouraged to take the time to access highly useful resources. It will give you an overview and access to many available tools to acquire your business using digital strategies and grow your business.

Dean Swanson is a volunteer certified SCORE mentor, former SCORE branch manager, district director and regional vice president in the Northwestern Krai.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.albertleatribune.com/2021/08/guest-column-grow-with-google-digital-readiness-series/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos