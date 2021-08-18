How to select, import and customize Google Slides theme





Use Google Slides Theme Builder to standardize the look and layout of your presentation

Illustration: Andy Wolber / Tech Republic

In Google Slides, you can not only select and apply built-in presentation themes, but also use Theme Builder to customize the look and layout of your slides. Just as paragraph styles in Google Docs standardize text formatting (titles, subtitles, headings 1, headings 2, regular text, etc.), themes standardize the placement and default display of Google Slides.

When used by many people in many presentations, themes help give the presentation a consistent visual identity. Themes eliminate the need to manually select the correct font, font size, or logo for each presentation. Instead, the theme handles it all. You can create a theme once and then use it whenever you need it to create a presentation with your favorite visual style. Here’s how to get started with themes on Google Slides.

How to select a theme in Google Slides

As of early August 2021, any of Google’s 23 pre-built slide themes can be applied to slides on the web and presentations in the slide mobile app for Android, iPhone, and iPad.

On the web[スライド],[スライド]Select in the order of.Change the theme (or from the icon menu)[テーマ](Select the button) and the available themes will be displayed in the side panel (Figure A). Click the theme to apply it to your presentation slides.

Figure A

On the web[スライド],[スライド]Select in the order of. Change to access the pre-created theme in the side panel.

In the Google Slides app on your iPhone and iPad, tap the three horizontal dot menus (upper right) | Change Theme | View the built-in theme from Google (Figure B). Tap the desired theme.

Figure B

You can also change the theme in the Google Slides app on your iPhone and iPad.

In the Google Slides app on Android, in slide edit mode, tap the three vertically arranged menus (upper right). Change Theme | View the built-in theme from Google (Figure C). Tap the desired theme.

Figure C

The Android Google Slides app also provides access to standard theme sets.

To get used to all the options, it’s a good idea to make a copy of an existing presentation with many slides of different layouts (for example, 20 or more). Apply one of the pre-created themes and scroll the slides to evaluate your changes. If you have time, repeat this process for each pre-made theme available.

How to import a theme into Google Slides

Google Slides on the web also allows you to import themes from other presentations. With the presentation open in the browser[スライド],[スライド]Select in the order of.Change the theme (or from the icon menu)[テーマ]Select the button),[テーマのインポート](Bottom right[テーマ]Select (at the bottom of the sidebar). Then select the presentation that contains the theme you want to import. The file may be another Google Slide Presentation or Microsoft PowerPoint file. When selected, the theme will appear in the importable file (Figure D). Click (or tap) what you need and then import the theme. Access the imported themes in the list, as described in the Theme Selection section above.

Figure D

On the web[テーマの変更]Access the side panel,[テーマのインポート]Choose. This allows you to choose another presentation to import the theme into.

How to customize the theme with Google Slides

The Theme Builder within Google Slides allows you to control the default placement of text, images, colors, and fonts for different slide types (title slides, titles and content, titles and body, gist, captions, and more). To access the theme builder during a presentation[スライド],[スライド]Select in the order of.Edit the theme (or[表示]|[テーマビルダー]Choose). The theme builder is displayed, as shown in Figure E.

Changes made within Theme Builder may apply to all slides of that type in the presentation. Companies may customize colors (text, backgrounds, etc.) and optionally add images (logos, etc.) or text along with web links according to the organization’s visual identity standards or guidelines.

For example, you can insert a logo in the lower left corner of the title slide layout. You can also select an image and then add a link to your organization’s web page. (To apply such changes, be sure to finish editing the theme in Builder[すべてに再適用]Please select a button. ) When editing slides, this logo will appear on all slides in the title slide layout. Links work when selected during a presentation, but the person editing the slide simply cannot make changes while editing the slide. Instead, you need to enter the theme edit mode. Images (and related links) appear as non-editable parts of the page outside of Theme Builder.

The important thing is that you can also set default fonts and font sizes in Theme Builder. We strongly recommend that you configure your theme to use a small number of large, easy-to-read fonts. This phrase summarizes three design choices to keep in mind when adjusting font settings in Google Slides theme.

Figure E

Use the Google Slides Theme Builder to customize the default layout and appearance of your presentation. Once configured, apply the theme to all presentations to give your audience a standardized look.

First, minimize the number of different default fonts you use. One font? Excellent. Two fonts? One for the header and one for the body. It is also excellent. 3 fonts? Executable (eg title, content, callout). 4 or more? Unless you are a design expert and have carefully considered how to use multi-fonts, pay close attention and reduce the number of fonts.

Second, in most cases you need to make the default font quite large. When presenting slides in a large room, keep in mind that visibility problems for people behind the space should be minimized. Besides actually testing slides in a large space, we recommend installing the Slides mobile app on your phone. Hold your smartphone at arm length and check the slides. Adjust the font size significantly until all text is easier for people with standard corrected vision to read. Next, make it a little bigger.

Third, if your organization’s design department recommends specific fonts, use them in the prescribed manner. Otherwise, check out the Lexend and Atkinson Hyperlegible fonts available in the Google Workspace app (documents, spreadsheets, slides). Named after the founder of the Braille Institute, the Atkinson Hyperlegible font was developed for use by people with poor eyesight. Lexend fonts provide different character spacing widths for better readability. To change to one of these fonts, first add the font (for example, in the general way described in Using Lexend fonts in G Suite), and then in Theme Builder for titles, content, or Select that font for section text.

What is your experience?

How often do you rely on Google Slides custom themes? Did you or someone in your org edit the theme to reflect your org’s color, font or logo usage? How well did the imported theme work? Please let us know your experience with Google Slides Themes and Theme Builder in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

