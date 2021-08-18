2023 Nissan Z debut: 400 hp, twin turbo, 2 seats, $ 40,000





2023 Nissan Z foreground, Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta, original 240Z at the rear, worldwide announcement on Tuesday in Brooklyn.Nissan

Nissan Tuesday launched the 7th generation Z-Car with a simplified lineup of two models and a streamlined name, the Nissan Z. This car is powered by a 400 horsepower V6 engine with twin turbos and has a 0-60mph time of about 3.5 seconds 6. -Speed ​​manual or 9-speed automatic transmission. It will be shipped as a 2023 model in the spring of 2022, and Toyota Supra will be its main rival.

Nissan keeps its lineup and option list simple, keeping in mind that annual sales have not reached 10,000 units in 10 years. This is far from the last century, when the best year was close to 100,000. The 2023 entry model is Z Sport and the upgrade model is Z Performance. There is also a one-time release version run of 240 units on the 240Z. This is the Nissan Z Protospec, the first Datsun Z car in 1970.

The options are effectively two trim lines, a paint color, and a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The Nissan Z Cockpit has an 8-inch infotainment display for sports and a 9-inch infotainment display for performance. Nissan “The first Z was a revolution”

Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., said: “For over fifty years, Z has played at the crossroads of dream and reality aspirations and achievability.”

Another nod to history, Nissan held a world launch on Tuesday at the waterfront of the Dagal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York. The first Datsun 240Z, launched in 1969, was still in New York City, five miles away. The estimated price of $ 40,000 is about the same as the average new car price in 2022, and the price is virtually unchanged, from the 2003 Nissan 350Z, which was listed at $ 27,000 after adjusting for inflation, to 287 horsepower, which was higher at the time. was. The combination has revived the desirability of the car.

The NisanZ Instrument Panel is a 12.3-inch LCD display.Features of Nissan 2023Z

All Nissan Zs feature a 3.0-liter front engine, rear-wheel drive, LED headlamps and rear taillights, an aluminum bonnet, doors and two seats: a hatchback.

Manual transmission vehicles are equipped with a 6-speed close ratio gearbox equipped with Nissan Synchro Revmatch instead of Heel-and-Toe Throttle Blipping of Revmatch according to the engine and drivetrain speed when downshifting. The 9-speed automatic is equipped with an aluminum paddle shifter on the Z Sport, and the performance is equipped with a paddle shifter with a Nissan GTR style design.

The instrument panel is a 12.3-inch configurable LCD instrument panel (configurable within Nissan parameters). The center stack has three free-standing analog gauges facing the driver on the dashboard. Turbocharger boost and turbocharger tachometer (rpm) and bolts. Below that is the LCD infotainment display in the center stack. There is no mention of heads-up displays.

The two main trim lines offer:

The $ 40KZ Sport features aluminum alloy wheels with high performance front and rear wheels and tires on the Yokohama ADVAN Sport 245 / 45R18, and a black woven seat cloth with faux suede inserts.

Higher performance trim lines include 19-inch RAYS lightweight forged alloy wheels with sports-grade muffler, sports tune suspension, clutch-type limited slip differential, and Bridgestone Potenza S007 performance tires on the front 255 / 40R19 / rear 275 / 35R19. there is. , Larger brakes, seat with power adjustment heater, leather seat surface with synthetic suede inserts and Homelink garage controller.

The V6 engine with twin turbo produces 400 horsepower. The 2003 engine, which revived sales at the beginning of the century, produced 273.Special features of the Nissan Z Prototype

240 ProtoSpec Z cars, one in every four Nissan dealers, are equipped with yellow brake calipers, bronze 19-inch RAYS aluminum alloy wheels, shift lever knobs for manual gearbox models, and exclusive ProtoSpec leather. increase. -Fabric door trim with yellow stitching and special Protospec interior stitching, in addition to designated seats with yellow accents and protospec suede.

The engine and performance specifications do not change with the proto specifications.

For those who are starting to think about early ordering, there are 6 two-tone colors. You can choose from eadch with a black roof and body paint of Brilliant Silver, Boulder Gray, Ceylan Blue, Squid Yellow, Passion Red TriCoat, and Everest White Pearl TriCoat. There are three monotone colors: black diamond metallic, gun metallic, and rosewood metallic.

Sitting on the dashboard towards the driver are three analog gauges that indicate turbocharger boost, turbocharger speed, and bolts.Nissan Infotainment and Driver Assist

Sport features an 8-inch center display, Bluetooth, satellite radio, dual USB jacks, and performance features 8-speaker Bose audio, active noise cancellation (for road noise), and active sound enhancement (to amplify the engine). Sounds with a 9-inch display). Nissan Connect Telematics with WiFi is available.

Standard safety and driver assist features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot warning with rear crossing traffic warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and front and rear parking sensors. However, the 2023 Z does not seem to have the Nissan Safety Shield 360 Safety Suite, which requires automatic high beam control and automatic rear braking.

In the profile, the 2023Z shares some styling clues dating back half a century. Is the Nissan Nissan Z worth buying in competition?

For those who want a mainstream priced two-seater sports car, the 2023Z has the features and potential to become a mid-ten-year sports car. It is newer than Toyota Supra, a joint engineering and production venture with BMW, and supplies two engine types to manufacture automobiles. BMW seems to be less interested in two-seater sports cars than Toyota.

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a classic sports car with a low-power engine, but Mazda says, “It’s more fun to drive a slow car faster than to slow it down.” The MX-5’s brother, the Fiat 124, was discontinued after the 2020 model. The 2022 Subaru BRZ will be announced shortly, and is expected to be about 50 horsepower more than the 181 horsepower Miata and 150 horsepower less than the 2023 Z. Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro on the Z car and above.

Based on its specifications, the 2023Z should be a desirable car: $ 40,000 and 3.5 seconds to 60 mph is convincing. If it turns out to be popular, be aware of dealers seeking an extra charge of $ 5,000 or more and put the buyer at the top of the waiting list.

