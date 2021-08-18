Google Pixel 5a for $ 449, adding a bigger screen and water resistance





Pixel 5a.

Google

A clear shot of the back.

Google

The $ 700 Pixel 5 doesn’t look as good as the $ 450 Pixel 5a, but it has a display of at least 90Hz.

Google

Google officially announced the next midrange smartphone, the Pixel 5a. The big news today (and the main selling point of the Pixel A series) is that the price is $ 449, which is $ 100 higher than the Pixel 4a. Google’s blog post includes a phone comparison sheet showing the Pixel 5 and Pixel lineup. Since it’s a 5a and a Pixel 4a, I hope the $ 349 Pixel 4a is well established.

Part of the reason for the price increase is that the Pixel 5a is a large mobile phone with a 6.34 inch display and 73.7 mm width, compared to the Pixel 4a’s 5.8 inch display and 69.4 mm width. Another major change is the addition of IP67 dustproof and waterproof performance. This means that the phone can withstand 3 feet (1 meter) of water for 30 minutes. Like the Pixel 5, the body of the Pixel 5a is metal-coated with plastic, as opposed to the pure plastic body of the Pixel 4a. The Pixel 5 didn’t show the appeal of this structure, but the new smartphones are probably now more powerful.

As always, we have a no-frills design that values ​​the basics. There is a slim bezel OLED display on the front and a perforated camera on the top right, and on the back there are two cameras (main and wide-angle) and a capacitive fingerprint reader. Specifications include a Snapdragon 765G (7nm chip with two Cortex A76 cores and six Cortex A55 cores), 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 4680mAh, the largest pixel battery. The main camera is 12.2MP and looks like the same Sony IMX363 sensor that Google has used for the last four years. It has a 16MP wide-angle and an 8MP front camera. Oh yeah, the headphone jack won’t work for at least another year.

If you’re disappointed with the Pixel 5a, it’s a 60 Hz display, which looks pretty slow in a world where 90 Hz and 120 Hz are often the norm. I’m not talking about high-end phones either. OnePlus sells 90Hz phones in the US for $ 180, while the Galaxy A525G has a 120Hz display and costs $ 500 in the US. (Of course, there are better deals internationally, but the Pixel 5a is not competing in those markets.)

Advertising Since its launch in 2019, the Pixel A series is one of the best midrange smartphones available for purchase. Mobile phones usually combine solid specs, practical design, stock Android, and Google’s first day Android update for three years. Phones are great if you can get them, but most people can’t. Google is one of the largest companies in the world, but the hardware sector has a very small footprint, and Pixel smartphones typically ship to only 9 to 13 countries. The Pixel5a distribution is even smaller. Google officially lists only the United States and Japan. For comparison, top shelf launches from Samsung or Apple typically debut in about 70 countries and often expand to more than 100 countries in the coming months.

Google is also lagging behind in the phone support lifecycle. While the Pixel 5a gets a 3-year major update and a 3-year security update, Samsung also offers a 3-year major update and a 4-year security update on cheap smartphones in the Pixel 5a price range. Samsung will be much slower than Google in shipping these phones, but feels wrong that Android authors no longer offer the longest support lifecycle.

The Pixel 5a is currently available for pre-order and will ship on August 26th.

