The Taliban is back. Do they now suppress or support al-Qaeda?





Brussels The United States and NATO invaded Afghanistan 20 years ago in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on al-Qaeda housed by the Taliban.

Now that the Taliban are back in power, there are already concerns that Afghanistan may become a breeding ground for Islamic extremism and terrorism with the help of new technologies and social media.

These are early days, how experts choose to govern the Taliban, and how fast the Taliban will pose a different threat to persuade a different world. Opinions are divided on. But there is no doubt that the Taliban’s victory has boosted the great publicity of Islamic terrorism around the world.

Twenty years later, some predict that the Taliban will learn some lessons and are unlikely to repeat support for groups such as al-Qaeda and Islamic State who know the results.

In an agreement that former President Trump negotiated with the Taliban in February 2020, the group will not allow its members, other individuals or groups, including al-Qaeda, to use Afghan soil to threaten U.S. security. Agreed to. Its ally.

However, the deal now seems of little value, and many were skeptical at the time whether the Taliban could or could keep their promises with that score.

In others, especially in Washington, the Taliban are almost certain to repeat the encouragement of Islamic terrorist groups, and believe that another attack on the United States and its allies is now much more likely.

Nathan Sales, a former State Department counterterrorism coordinator and senior researcher at the Atlantic Council, claims that the risk of terrorism against the United States is dramatically exacerbated. With the Taliban regaining power, he said it is almost certain that al-Qaeda will rebuild a safe haven in Afghanistan and use it to attempt terrorism against the United States and others.

Other experts are not very sure. We went to Afghanistan to deal with the threat of terrorism, and it will be an important measure of whether what we have is just bad or really bad, as MI6. John Sawers, a former head of the known British Foreign Intelligence Service, said. Having terrorist friends that the Taliban has gone through is not a good thing to run the whole country.

However, the Taliban may have learned some lessons over the last two decades, said Sowards, executive chairman of risk analysis firm Newbridge Advisory. To mention the Taliban leaders who diplomatically from Qatar, the problem is always the leaders who negotiate in Doha, as in the civil war traditionally people on the battlefield are more powerful than those sitting in five-star hotels. How much you control the fighter. ..

Peter Neumann, a professor of security studies at King’s College London, said Islamic extremists around the world would get the coveted boost from the Taliban’s defeat of the Great Satan in the United States.

All al-Qaeda supporters are celebrating this, he said. It’s a victory over the United States, which they want to achieve these fighters coming down the mountain to defeat the United States. If the Taliban could do that, many groups would piggyback on this victory in promotional terms, you can do it.

On social media and chat rooms, we can already see this wind of success blowing through the sails of the global jihadist movement, said the Defense Research Institute Royal United Services Institute and S’s terrorist analyst. Raffaello Pantucci said. Raja Ratnam International Studies Graduate School in Singapore.

They see the victory in Afghanistan as the pinnacle of many successes in the world, parts of Africa and parts of Syria, and the French draw a story of their success from Mali, he said. .. They will push it forward and claim that you can fight for 20 years and gain power.

Therefore, the more pressing risk is to encourage lonely actors to engage in local terrorist acts, one of the main goals of social media campaigns, Neumann said.

But he believes the Taliban are unlikely to soon provide safe havens for groups like al-Qaeda and the Islamic state. The Taliban are back in power without al-Qaeda’s help and understand that they lost their government and country in 2001 because of al-Qaeda, Neumann said.

The United States may intervene again, not to protect human and women’s rights, but he said if the Taliban allowed the prosperity of international terrorism.

Has been updated

August 17, 2021, 9:58 am ET

The Taliban will have to deal with al-Qaeda and the remnants of the Islamic State that already exist in Afghanistan, Mr Sowers said. They are not going to oppose them, but they do not want to attract international hostility again.

Their top priority is to strengthen control over fragmented Afghanistan, including some understanding with minorities like the Uzbeks and Shiites like the Hazaras and Ismailis. He said. Talib has won this big victory and he said he doesn’t want to ruin it now.

Others, such as Mr. Sales, a former US coordinator of counterterrorism, are confident that the Taliban will allow al-Qaeda to reactivate against the United States.

He states that Afghanistan’s US intelligence capabilities will be diminished by the lack of military or diplomatic presence on the ground and by US troops and drones based hundreds of miles away.

The Taliban have always refused to break up with their strong ally, al-Qaeda, despite promising to do so in an agreement with the Trump administration in February 2020, Mr Sales said. He hopes al-Qaeda will be filled with new money and recruits and will reestablish its position in Afghanistan in the next three to six months.

In June, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and General Mark A. Millie, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were questioned by Senators about the possibility of groups such as al-Qaeda and Islamic State reappearing in Afghanistan. Threatens the US mainland within two years of the withdrawal of US troops.

A card to understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan 1/5

Who is the Taliban? The Taliban occurred in 1994 in the turmoil after the Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 1989. They enforced the rules with brutal public punishments such as whiplash, amputation, and mass executions. More here about the story of their origin and their record as ruler.

Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the Taliban’s top leaders, men who have spent years fleeing, hiding, jailing, and avoiding American drones. They are now out of ambiguity, but little is known about them or how they plan to govern.

How did the Taliban gain control? See how the Taliban ruled Afghanistan and erased 20 years of defense in a few months.

I rate it as medium, Austin replied then. Senators also say it will probably take two years for them to develop their capabilities.

On Sunday, Pentagon officials told Senator at a briefing call that US officials were rapidly modifying these previous assessments, according to Pentagon officials. Officials now believe that such groups could grow fairly quickly and are working on a new timeline, he told Senator.

The Taliban and al-Qaeda are working closely together, with no signs of breaking the relationship, according to a June UN report.

According to the report, al-Qaeda exists in at least 15 provinces of Afghanistan, mainly in the east, south and southeast, and concludes that: Mentioning the agreement with the Trump administration jeopardizes the Taliban’s diplomatic position on the Doha agreement.

But Afghan neighbors have more pressing concerns, Pantucci said. Pakistan, which has supported the combination of the Taliban, the Koran and Kalashnikov against India’s influence, has already seen the Pakistani Taliban revived, encouraged by the success of its neighbors. Pakistan’s Taliban have loose ties with Afghan groups, but they have promised to overthrow the Pakistani nation and have shelters along the border.

Pakistan can pressure the Afghan Taliban to take control of them, but the dilemma is how much they actually control the territory, Pantucci said. The story of victory and success resonates in Pakistan and can overestimate how much Pakistanis themselves dominate these various groups.

Iran is interested in new movements of refugees, the constant flow of cross-border opium that is funding the Taliban, and anti-Balti-like anti-Iran groups that can use Afghanistan to attack Iran. ..

Central Asians will also be worried about the instability and cross-border attacks from Islamic extremists originating in Afghanistan. In 1999 and 2000, under the last Taliban government, there was support for a serious invasion of southern Kyrgyzstan and a civil war in Tajikistan. In 1999, six bombs were fired in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

China is also experiencing a terrorist attack in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The relationship with Afghanistan is unclear, but Uighur militants have been working from there across narrow borders with China. China is currently trying to find accommodation with the Taliban.

China has warned of the instability resulting from the rapid US withdrawal from Afghanistan, but like Russia and most of its neighbors, it is likely to recognize the new Taliban government. At the end of last month, Chinese officials met with Taliban delegations, including Taliban co-founder Mura Abdul Ghani Baradar, who spent years in Pakistani prisons.

Therefore, all these countries have a history, and you will be worried that it will be repeated, Pantucci said. In light of these concerns, Mr. Sales wants these countries to work quietly with the United States to ensure that al-Qaeda is detained.

Eric Schmidt contributed to the report from Washington.

