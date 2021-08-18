“Mist” remake confirmed on August 26th release date on PC, Mac, Oculus, Xbox Game Pass





Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, Cyan announced on Tuesday that the latest remake of the original mist will be released on August 26th.

This new Myst uses Unreal Engine to rebuild the original 1993 PC game from scratch, adding new art, sound effects, interactive elements, more accessibility options, and an option mode to randomize game puzzles. To do. Originally announced 11 months ago, it was planned to be first released for Oculus Quest in late 2020.

In Mist, play as a silent protagonist without a name and find a magical book titled Mist. This book takes you to an island of the same name with no obvious way back. To find a way home, you’ll have to explore the island, solve various puzzles, and use other linkbooks to travel farther into the world.

Like many of Cyans’ recent releases, Myst 2021 was created with virtual reality in mind and will initially be available in both the Oculus desktop app and the Quest headset. Customers who purchase one Oculus version can also access the other version at no additional cost.

Alternatively, Myst will be available in 2D versions on the release date of Windows, MacOS, and Xbox Game Pass, and will be playable on both consoles and PCs. Myst will be available on other platforms in the future, but Cyan doesn’t provide the details.

Myst was the best-selling PC game of all time from 1993 to 2002 and is widely recognized for encouraging consumers to adopt CD-ROM drives. Myst was also one of the 80 games Smithsonian chose to showcase at the traveling exhibition The Art of Videogames in 2012. Myst was created by the brothers of Rand and Robyn Miller, who currently run Cyan.

Depending on how you count, 2021s Myst is the third or fourth remake of the original game, following the 2000s update Masterpiece Edition, 2000s realMyst, and realMyst: Masterpiece Edition with 2014s Unity. .. Players interested in checking out the original Myst on a modern computer are encouraged by Cyan to get the 2000 Masterpiece Edition on Steam or GOG.

The main marquee feature of 2021s Myst is its compatibility with VR, which is consistent with many of Cyan’s other recent projects, such as VR-focused publisher Cyan Ventures.

Mysts’ first success led to the creation of four sequels, two spin-offs including MMO Myst Online, a series of novels, and a multimedia franchise including the annual fan convention Mysterium. You can also point out many recently created first-person adventure games, such as Gone Home, Dear Esther, Tacoma, and What Remains of Edith Finch, as spiritual descendants of Mysts.

Cyan announced in mid-2019 that it had sold Mist’s film and television rights to Village Roadshow for further development. .. Miller is pretty active on social media, but since then there has been no word about the project. So he was probably not trapped in the linkbook. I wish you success.

Cyan’s next original game project is the next adventure game, Firmament. Firmament, described by Cyan as a surrealist steampunk journey, was successfully crowdfunded via Kickstarter in mid-2019. It will be released in 2022 on all current VR platforms, but will also be available in 2D on Windows, Mac and PlayStation 4.

