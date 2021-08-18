According to Twitter, the Taliban can stay on the platform if they follow the rules.





Unlike former President Donald Trump, the face and voice of the rebuilt Taliban administration in Afghanistan can clearly be tweeted to the content of their hearts.

In a statement received by Mediaite Tuesday, Twitter questioned whether representatives of the Islamic fundamentalist government would be barred from sending 280-character messages at a time. Violence, platform manipulation, spam beautification. “

“Twitter’s top priority is to keep people safe, and we remain vigilant,” the statement added.

Both official Taliban spokespersons have unconfirmed accounts on Twitter. One is Zabihullah Mujahid, which has more than 310,000 followers. His latest tweet as of Tuesday afternoon facilitated a press conference by Taliban leaders and elicited hundreds of reactions.

“Dear Zabifra Mujahid Saib, first of all, I welcome you and then congratulate you on the complete liberation of Afghanistan,” read the typical message.

Another spokesman, Qari Yousaf Ahmadi, has more than 63,000 followers and has been notorious in recent battles to tweet reports of the occupation of various cities when the Taliban swept the Afghan countryside. rice field.

Big Tech critics have expressed resentment over Twitter’s tolerance for the Taliban after banning Trump in the aftermath of a deadly riot on January 6 at the US Capitol. The company recently suspended Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican) after questioning the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, but accounts related to oppressive governments such as China and Iran are anti-American and anti-American. Allowed to spread Israeli publicity.

According to Twitter, Taliban officials like Zabihullah Mujahid are allowed to have an account. EPA / STRINGER

“Why does a Taliban spokesman have an active Twitter account on God’s Green Earth, but not a former US President?” Madison Corthorn, a Republican, tweeted on Sunday. “Whose [sic] Is Side a big tech company based in the United States? “

“If #Twitter continues to ban #Trumps accounts, but broadcasts #Taliban spokespersons without thinking, freedom and democracy aren’t working,” said the French Far-Right National Coalition Party. Jrme Rivire, a representative of the European Parliament, agreed.

In contrast, Facebook has promised to enforce a ban on accounts that praise, endorse, or represent the Taliban on all platforms, including Instagram.

“The Taliban are licensed as terrorist organizations under US law and we have banned them from our services under the policy of dangerous organizations,” a Facebook spokesman told CNBC.

A spokesman for WhatsApp, an encrypted chat app that also owns Facebook, told Vice News: “We do not have access to people’s personal chat content, but we will take action if we become aware that authorized individuals or organizations may exist on WhatsApp.”

Google-owned YouTube has vowed to CNN on Tuesday to “terminate” an account that appears to be operated by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, TikTok told CNBC that it would remove content that favors or praises radical groups.

Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comments from posts.

