Why Google’s Sonos Trouble Is Bad News for Amazon





Google went crazy last year after audio brand Sonos stole patented features from Sonos speakers and dragged them into court for turning Google Home into a smart speaker. Compared to Google’s $ 1 trillion empire, Sonos is a small fly with a valuation of about $ 5 billion. Nonetheless, Sonos is sweating Google because the US International Trade Commission is backing Sonos, which could lead to a ban on Google’s smart speakers. So how is Amazon involved in this Sonos vs. Google battle? Sonos claims that even Amazon uses some Sonos technology to power the Echo series of smart speakers. Sonos is currently focusing on Google, but it could come after Amazon. When it comes to smart speakers, Sonos was one of the first companies to introduce internet-connected speakers. However, to survive in the market, Sonos was forced to add support for Google Play Music and other Google services. Google and Sonos worked together in 2013 to create a speaker. However, after Google announced the Google Home smart speaker in 2016, Sonos claims that Google copied the hardware features from the Sonos speaker. This is the company where Google adds Google services. The court found that Google actually infringed five patents and used Sonos’s Google Assistant to explicitly and deliberately copy the technology to power speakers. Of course, Google denies this. If the court finally decides against Google, Google Home series smart speakers may be banned. Regarding Amazon, there are reports that Sonos has worked with Amazon to integrate Alexa support, and Amazon may have copied some technology from it. And after fighting Google, Amazon may be next. In a statement to TechCrunch, Sonos Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazarus said ALJ found that all five Sonos-claimed patents were valid and that Google infringed all five. Stated. We are pleased that the ITC has confirmed an explicit infringement of Google’s Sonos patented invention. This decision reaffirms the strength and breadth of the portfolio and represents a promising milestone in the long-term pursuit of protecting innovation from misappropriation by Big Tech monopolies.

