TRIME DX gets ISO13485 certification-Med-Tech Innovation





TRIMEDX, a technology-enabled provider of clinical engineering, medical device cybersecurity, and clinical asset management solutions for medical systems, has been awarded the International Standardized Medical Device Quality Management System (MD QMS) certification ISO 13485: 2016.

TRIMEDX has demonstrated world-class risk management, safety and quality commitments and achievements in servicing clients. Risk management is an integral part of the business because this standard permanently analyzes and assesses everything that TRIMEDX does from a risk perspective.

CEO Henry Hummel said: TRIMEDX has taken a step towards not only verifying the core competencies of clinical engineering, but also thoroughly investigating and certifying all business processes, including back office functions and business units, to ensure compliance. By validating these processes, we aim to achieve best-in-class customer satisfaction, high-quality service, and ultimately impact our clients’ ability to ensure patient safety.

The TRIMEDX business process is certified to be effective and compliant in accordance with the ISO 13485 standard for all business units that support the company. As a medical technology company and medical system partner, TRIMEDX meets the standards of the latest medical quality management system while maintaining and implementing policies and procedures to ensure regulatory credibility and client credibility. Is confirmed. It reaffirms our commitment to continually improve as an organization for the clients we serve.

Denisa Lambert, Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Compliance, said: This ISO certification journey demonstrates our commitment to support patient care by improving product service and process quality within the medical technology industry through the implementation of quality management systems.

This adds TRIME DX, which was previously certified to cover ISO / IEC 27001: 2016 and SOC 2 Type 2 data security. It provides evidence that the company has implemented and certified a quality management system (business policies, processes, and procedures). These certifications integrate MD QMS and Information Security Management System (ISMS) standards into the TRIME DX quality management system.

Kristi McDermott, president of clinical engineering, said: Our quality management system has TRIMEDX’s central focus on being one of the most important assets for providing patient care, and medical devices are consistently maintained in a high quality, safe and compliant manner. Convince the client that you are. .. For our clients, obtaining ISO 13485 certification demonstrates our commitment to ensure that our employees, processes and technologies are focused on keeping patients safe. increase.

