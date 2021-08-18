Michael Schwartz Appointed as First Director of Innovation in Medical Education





On July 26, 2021, Vice Dean of Education Jessica Illuzzi, MD and MS announced the creation of a new role director of innovation in medical education and the creation of Dr. Michael Schwartz, the first director of the curriculum. Illuzzi said Schwartz will continue his extraordinary work as Vice Dean of the Curriculum.

The new role supports the priority Illuzzi cited in May 2021 and towards irreparable, engaging and compelling medical education enhanced by increasing use of simulation and evolving technology and resources. Develop an innovative approach. In announcing Schwartz’s appointment, she stated that she would lead a strategic plan for innovation in medical education and an effort to expand the use of technology and other tools to meet changing learner needs. rice field.

Schwartz has been working with colleagues since 2011 to provide iPads to each MD student at the 2019 Cushing / Whitney Medical Library. To make time for this additional role, Schwartz reduces his educational efforts in the Department of Neuroscience.

Schwartz said he was excited about the opportunity for educators to create mechanisms to learn, innovate and adopt new teaching methods and technologies to support education in medical education, many creative. We look forward to supporting and cooperating with educators. YSM.

Submitted by Abigail Ross on August 17, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medicine.yale.edu/news-article/michael-schwartz-appointed-inaugural-director-of-innovation-in-medical-education/

