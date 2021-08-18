Nevada local officials are still skeptical of the “innovation zone”





Written by Ryan Johnston, August 17, 2021 | STATESCOOP

Nevada local officials still oppose the idea of ​​a tech-owned community throughout the state, despite the launch of a new legislative committee tasked with studying the potential of such communities. Say there is.

At a legislative committee meeting last week, Nevada Story County officials told blockchain LLC lawmakers and representatives to a technology company founded by Jeffrey Barnes, who owns 67,000 acres in the county, the concept of an innovation zone. Said it was not necessary and not appropriate. They are currently being proposed. Burns introduced the idea of ​​the Innovation Zone, which is the majority of residential areas where commercial companies can serve as governor, to Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, who supported the idea in a January Governor’s address.

Sisorak announced in April that it would set aside the legislation behind the idea and support a bipartisan legislative committee reviewing the idea later this year, but county officials have not fully supported it.

Dividing the county into two governments could destabilize the region’s finances and weaken the county’s ability to provide public security, social welfare, and other core functions to current and future stakeholders in the county. , Writes Austin Osborne, Manager of Story County. In a letter to the committee.

The original law suspended by Sisolak states that companies that meet at least $ 250 million in investment requirements will invest $ 1 billion in 10 years, imposing taxes and imposing tax on the school district, following the purchase of 50,000 acres. And the ability to form a judicial court.

The proposed regional innovation refers to the idea that companies working on new technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence will be seduced by the region and promote their economic development.

Officials in Story County, which has about 4,000 residents, do not support sharing authority with private companies, but they also oppose promoting economic development, Osborne told lawmakers. .. Story County rewrote its master plan in 2016 to support planned development, similar to Burns’ proposed planned city. Osborne said our message was to submit an application to build the concept of a smart city from painted rock, and there were no issues. And with that.

The company believes it can perform all the technologies, all growths, all economic developments, all sandbox exercises, all experiments, R & D, and all smart cities that it wants to build within its existing framework. According to Osborne, within the Story County Master Plan, within the existing county code.

