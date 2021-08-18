Keysight Technology Ranked 32nd in Fast Companies 3rd Annual List of 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators





Santa Rosa, CA, August 17, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) is an advanced design to accelerate innovation to connect and protect the world. And a leading technology company that provides verification solutions. Announced that the company was ranked 32nd on the 3rd Annual List of 100 Best Workplaces for Fast Companys Innovators. It recognizes companies and organizations that show a deep commitment to drive innovation at all levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005704/en/

Keysite is the fastest workplace for innovators in 2021. (Graphics: Business Wire)

Keysight is committed to fostering a workplace culture in which all employees are inspired by innovation and implements a wide range of in-house initiatives and programs, including:

The Keysights MyVoice survey allows you to understand employee behavior and prioritize colleagues’ responses through dynamic ranking.

The Keysights MyInsight Idea Lab program encourages employees to share better, faster, stronger, and more competitive Keysight ideas.

Keysights Digital Strategy Activation Sprints & Insight Tournaments facilitate employee engagement, understanding and coordination of business strategies, while providing opportunities for employees to ask questions and provide innovative ideas.

Keysights NextGen connects new employees, especially those unfamiliar with the professional workforce, to develop professional skills, contribute to the local community and pioneer innovative approaches to employee engagement An employee network group designed to provide a way to do it. Company.

Held every three years, the Keysight Technical Conference Inspiring Innovation brings together corporate engineers and developers to drive social capital through face-to-face and virtual innovation sessions aimed at turning cutting-edge technology into customer-centric innovation. is.

Developed in collaboration with research firm Accenture, 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators has received 100 awards from a variety of industries including computer science, biotechnology, consumer packaging, nonprofits, education, financial services, cybersecurity and engineering. Are ranked. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers have collaborated to win approximately 1,500 entries, and eight prominent judges have reviewed and approved the top 100 companies.

The story continues

“These leaders and teams created and maintained a culture of innovation, even if remotework was extended to 2021,” said Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. “This latest list of the best workplaces for innovators honors organizations that have found ways to collaborate and invent, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring that employees are at the forefront. increase.”

Fast Company is a world-leading, progressive business media brand with a unique editorial focus on technology, ethical economics, leadership and design innovation. Written by and about it for the most progressive business leaders.

Keysight Technology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ronnel Cecian said: “We aim to foster an environment in which all innovators can thrive. We are honored to recognize our continued efforts and this differentiated aspect of our culture. . “

About Keysight Technology

Keysight offers advanced design and verification solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and protect the world. Keysights’ commitment to speed and accuracy extends to software-driven insights and analytics throughout the development lifecycle in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analytics, and enterprise network performance optimization and visibility. Bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster. Service providers and cloud environments. Our customers span the global telecommunications and industrial ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets. Keysight generated $ 4.2 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2020. For more information on Keysight Technology (NYSE: KEYS), please visit www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight technology is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005704/en/

contact address

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas / Europe +1 303 662 [email protected]

Fusako Dohi, Asia + 81 42 660-2162 [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/keysight-technologies-ranks-32nd-fast-150000651.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos