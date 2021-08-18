



It was created by OnePlus, run by Xiaomi, and taken over by Poco, but it’s been a while since it was actually used by smartphone makers. A flagship killer tag used for smartphones that offer premium hardware but are sold at low prices. It has just been released on Rs. The 37,999 Realme GT has a top-notch processor and many other impressive specs. It’s not super affordable, but it’s below today’s top-end models such as Samsung, Apple, and even OnePlus. There is no doubt that it will attract the attention of those who are interested in expensive midrange smartphones.

The frame of Realme GT is flat at the top and bottom. The racing yellow finish received for the review is a racing-inspired theme that combines vegan leather and plastic. The phone is also available in Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue with a glass back.

The back panel of the Racing Yellow model is made of polycarbonate and has a layer of vegan leather for easy grip. The GT camera module seems to be designed to match the polished black stripes that pass through the back. The Realme GT frame is made of plastic and has a power button on the right and a volume button and SIM tray on the left. The Realme GT has a stereo speaker, and the earpiece doubles as the second speaker.

It has a 6.43 inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz, which is convenient when playing games. The display is protected by Asahi’s Dragontrail glass and features a perforated cutout for the camera. It looks like a bright display (Realme claims a peak brightness of 1,000 knits), but there were no signs of HDR10 support when opening Netflix.

The back panel of Realme GT is a combination of vegan leather and plastic.

Realme GT runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The UI is focused on personalization and I noticed that some third party apps are pre-installed. Anyway, the OS felt snappy on my first use.

For smartphones with a focus on performance and games, I was a little surprised that the spec sheet listed a 4,500mAh battery. Charge your phone using the included 65W Super Dirt Charger.

Realme GT camera settings include a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Selfie missions are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera.

Phones are available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively. Prices start at 37,999 rupees. I received 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant for review. Both configurations have dual Nano SIM trays and no storage expansion.

Realme GT has the qualities of a flagship killer, but lacks features such as IP rating and wireless charging. And because it’s 2021 and uses expensive 5G processors, brands won’t be too aggressive in pricing. The price of the Realme GT isn’t necessarily a flagship killer, but it attracts buyers looking for premium smartphones and competes with devices such as Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G (review) and iQoo 7 Legend (review). I can’t wait to put it at that pace and test its game features, so stay tuned for a full review.

