During development, Skyrim’s intro cart lost to a bee





“Hey, you. You’ve finally woken up.” When playing Skyrimand, don’t skip the intro using mods like Alternate Start or Skyrim Unbound. You are probably familiar with these words. You can also print it on your pillow. They are the first thing you hear when you come, are tied up and imprisoned, stuck behind a cart and take you and your fellow prisoners to your execution.

The scene was more difficult to create than I had imagined, as it explained that the rebels had mistaken for one of them as they were about to be cut off by the Imperial Army across the border. Nate Purkeypile, an artist who worked on Skyrim and Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 while at Bethesda, described some of the difficulties the team faced on Twitter.

Changes in the environment affect the cart as the entire scene is physically simulated. Even small ones. “Maybe the road was too bumpy,” Parky Pile said. “Maybe there was just a physics bug. Maybe someone accidentally brought the rock too close to the road.”

At some point, Kurt was not only off course, but also shook violently as if attacked by a giant, flying in the sky. “Something was telling the cart to have sex right away and get off the road,” Parky Pile wrote. “The problem is that it didn’t happen every time. At first no one knew what was going on.”

The Elder Scrolls Diaries

Eventually, they thought another bug fix was the cause of sending the cart into the air. When it was discovered that bees could not be picked up, Skyrim’s potion component, bees, was improved by changing the assigned collision type. “Only the type of collision that was struck by the bees made them not only pick it up, but also collide with things. That is, the bees were a natural force that couldn’t move even if they crossed the path of the cart. Wanted to move down the road. The bees didn’t want to move, so they moved the cart up! “

As Skyrim-level designer Joel Burgess added, there were other implications as well. At some point, bees were programmed to track people who had honey in stock. When bee clashes are turned on, players can be surrounded and trapped. “Did you get the honey?” Burgess wrote. “Pull, you’re in a bee prison.”

Purkeypile uses the bee story as an example of why it’s so difficult to create an open world game. “Every time you fix one problem, you can have another problem. This is especially true for open world games. Still, the interaction of all systems makes all systems very interesting. There is, “he said.

