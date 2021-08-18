The release of the new MacBook Pro suddenly takes shape





If you have one way to check your calendar, check your iPhone’s release schedule. Every year (permitted by Covid), Tim Cook went on stage in the second week of September, most often on Tuesday, to announce a new cell phone.

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air updates weren’t as regular as this. Apple is keeping an eye on Intel’s roadmap for new silicon, and I think one of the small benefits of moving to Apple Silicon is that Cook and his team have much more control over the release schedule of macOS laptops. ..

Details of the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 2GHz laptop computer taken on November 10, 2016. (Photo provider … [+] Joby Sessions / MacLife Magazine / Future via Getty Images)

The future by Getty Images

This is all rocking in parallel with the move to Apple Silicon, but the first marker was set last year. Specifically, on November 10th, the M1-equipped MacBook Air and low-end MacBook Pro were released. There was a general assumption that the coronavirus pandemic boosted the launch, just as the pandemic influenced the iPhone launch, but I’m not sure right now.

The above is the first sticky note about the MacBook Pro release schedule.

The second comes from the previous year. In late 2019, the first 16-inch MacBook Pro was released. It kicks the 4th generation laptop and the last Intel MacBook released by Apple. date? November 13th.

Finally, there’s Mark Gurmans’ report on upcoming hardware releases from Apple. He didn’t say a specific date or when the high-end Apple Silicon MacBook Pro laptop will be available, but said:

“I bought a MacBook Pro in 2019, but it’s still the latest model. As I wrote this, I realized that the 16-inch MacBook Pro released in November 2019 was Apple’s latest high-end MacBook Pro. Unfortunately, production has been delayed due to several issues. For the improved 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1X chips, but still on sale by the time the current MacBook Pro celebrates its second anniversary. It should have been. “

Apple prefers hardware to have a predictable release rhythm. The last two major MacBook Pro updates (the last Intel line and the first Apple Silicon line) set the tempo. This confirms in addition to the expectations of the third beat.

How does the second Tuesday of November 9th sound?

Read about Apple’s plans for next year’s MacBook Pro screen …

